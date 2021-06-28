Carroll, Sandra Kay Jessie
March 24, 1956 - June 26, 2021
Sandra Kay Jessie Carroll, 65, of Summerfield, NC went to be with her
Lord on Saturday morning, June 26, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Kay, known for her calm, soft-spoken, friendly demeanor, kindness and gentleness was an active member of Summerfield's First Baptist Church where she served faithfully in the children's and music ministries. She retired from Elon University in 2018.
Kay was born in Greensboro on March 24, 1956 to Adam Foley Jessie and Rachel Winfree Jessie and was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Charles "Andy" Carroll and nephew Ronald Jessie, Jr. She is survived by her mother; her daughter, Ashley Nicholson and her husband Shane; stepson Chris Carroll and his wife, Christa; stepdaughter Johanna Smith and her husband David; brother Ron Jessie and his wife Susan; sisters Gail Bechard and her husband Chris and Janice Bolling and her husband Jim; grandchildren Abi Nicholson, Connor Nicholson, Chloe Carroll and Morgan Smith and numerous loving nephews and nieces.
Family visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Summerfield beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, followed by a memorial service at the church at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory may be made to Seven Homes: A Family Foster Care Program. (https://www.7homes4kids.com/
donate)
Forbis & Dick- Stokesdale is serving the Carroll family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 28, 2021.