Sandra Echols Manley
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Manley, Sandra Echols

February 16, 1951 - March 26, 2021

Sandra Echols Manley, 70, of Reidsville, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Covington Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the home of Jeffrey and Pam Manley, 1505 Grooms Road.

Sandra was born in Rockingham County to the late Jack and Ruth Collins Echols. She was a lifetime member at Covington Wesleyan Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, ladies' trio, and Wesleyan Women. Her strong faith sustained her through a lengthy illness. She worked many years in the textile industry before retirement. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them. She always thought of others before herself and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Echols.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, William "Benny" Manley; sons, Jeffrey Manley and wife Pam, Tyler Manley and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Matthew, Skyler and Connor Manley and Allison Foust; great granddaughter, Jessalyn Manley; brothers, David Echols and wife, Dolly, Donnie Echols, Jimmy Echols and wife Jennifer; sister; Hazel Wilson; very special friend, Marie Talbott; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Covington Wesleyan Church, 3218 Vance Street Ext., Reidsville, NC 27320.

Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Covington Wesleyan Church
3218 Vance Street Ext, Reidsville, NC
Mar
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Covington Wesleyan Church
3218 Vance Street Ext, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
TRIDENT BEVERAGE
March 29, 2021
Jimmy & Jennifer A child & Family. My sincere condolences to you all. My Mother was friends with her (coworker at Chase Bag). I never realized she was your Sister!
Renae Wall
March 29, 2021
PRAYERS TO ALL THE FAMILY SHE WAS ALWAYS SUCH A SWEET PERSON, SHE IS WITH JESUS NOW AND OUT OF PAIN, SHE WILL BE MISSED
BRENDA CHILDRESS KRITES
March 28, 2021
