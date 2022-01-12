Greensboro — Sandra Scott, 64, died Friday, January 7, 2022. A homegoing celebration will be held on Thursday, January 13 in Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
Sponsored by Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro.
6 Entries
Sending condolences to the family of Sandra. Hold on to your precious memories you have of her.
Jewel & Kurtis Scott
Friend
January 13, 2022
I am sending my sincerest condolences to the family of Sandra. I work with Tasha, who is such a joy in my life. I can only imagine the kind of light Sandra must also have as her Aunt. I send Tasha and family the warmest thoughts and I send prayers to God for comfort for all who loved and were touched by Mrs. Scott. May your memories bring you smiles through the tears.
Crystal Vandiver
January 12, 2022
I'll forever remember the great times, tender moments, and calamities we shared. You will be missed by all that knew you. Family, I say trust that which you've been reared on( God's Word ). God Bless everyone of you. ..Ron. Davis
Ronald W Davis
Friend
January 12, 2022
Auntie you will be missed dearly..SIP
January 12, 2022
I will always remember a charming talented young woman who sang with her family. My prayers will always be offered for our surving family members. Love each of you dearly!