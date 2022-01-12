Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Sandra Scott
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC
Sandra Scott

Greensboro — Sandra Scott, 64, died Friday, January 7, 2022. A homegoing celebration will be held on Thursday, January 13 in Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Jan
13
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Jan
13
Service
12:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending condolences to the family of Sandra. Hold on to your precious memories you have of her.
Jewel & Kurtis Scott
Friend
January 13, 2022
I am sending my sincerest condolences to the family of Sandra. I work with Tasha, who is such a joy in my life. I can only imagine the kind of light Sandra must also have as her Aunt. I send Tasha and family the warmest thoughts and I send prayers to God for comfort for all who loved and were touched by Mrs. Scott. May your memories bring you smiles through the tears.
Crystal Vandiver
January 12, 2022
I'll forever remember the great times, tender moments, and calamities we shared. You will be missed by all that knew you. Family, I say trust that which you've been reared on( God's Word ). God Bless everyone of you. ..Ron. Davis
Ronald W Davis
Friend
January 12, 2022
Auntie you will be missed dearly..SIP
January 12, 2022
I will always remember a charming talented young woman who sang with her family. My prayers will always be offered for our surving family members. Love each of you dearly!
Modgie Carol Enzlow-Williams
January 11, 2022
You fought a good fight. Get your rest.
Vanessa Cooper Mayes
Friend
January 10, 2022
