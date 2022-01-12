I am sending my sincerest condolences to the family of Sandra. I work with Tasha, who is such a joy in my life. I can only imagine the kind of light Sandra must also have as her Aunt. I send Tasha and family the warmest thoughts and I send prayers to God for comfort for all who loved and were touched by Mrs. Scott. May your memories bring you smiles through the tears.

Crystal Vandiver January 12, 2022