Sandra Pope ThompsonGreensboro — Sandra Pope Thompson, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 9, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St. The family will greet friends and family immediately following the service at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm St. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com