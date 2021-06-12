Menu
Sandra Johnson Trollinger
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC
Trollinger, Sandra Johnson

June 28, 1958 - June 8, 2021

Sandra Lynn Johnson Trollinger, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at UNC-Rockingham Hospital.

There will be no formal services at this time.

Sandra was born on June 28, 1958, to the late Walter and Ruth Parr Johnson. She was a very unselfish lady who never met a stranger, always helped someone that needed it, and always tried to make the best out of every situation. Sandra loved her family very much.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kara Trollinger of Reidsville; her brothers, Don Johnson (Benita) of Sophia and Wesley Johnson (Julianna) of Charleston, SC; her sisters, Rebecca Lowdermilk of Greensboro and Emily Tarkenton (Scott) of Raleigh; her granddaughter, Emily Montes; and her stepmother, Janice Johnson of Charleston, SC.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sandra Trollinger and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27028
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 12, 2021.
Kara, I'm saddened to learn of your mothers's passing. Sandy was always so kind to me and everyone she met. Please know you and your family are in our prayers during this difficult time.
Tim Trollinger
Family
June 17, 2021
