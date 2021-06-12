Trollinger, Sandra Johnson
June 28, 1958 - June 8, 2021
Sandra Lynn Johnson Trollinger, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at UNC-Rockingham Hospital.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Sandra was born on June 28, 1958, to the late Walter and Ruth Parr Johnson. She was a very unselfish lady who never met a stranger, always helped someone that needed it, and always tried to make the best out of every situation. Sandra loved her family very much.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Kara Trollinger of Reidsville; her brothers, Don Johnson (Benita) of Sophia and Wesley Johnson (Julianna) of Charleston, SC; her sisters, Rebecca Lowdermilk of Greensboro and Emily Tarkenton (Scott) of Raleigh; her granddaughter, Emily Montes; and her stepmother, Janice Johnson of Charleston, SC.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sandra Trollinger and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com
Ray Funeral Home
119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27028
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 12, 2021.