Sanford Kyle Woosley of Greensboro, NC, died December 6, 2020 at the Arboretum at Heritage Greens. He was 95 years old. The staff at the Arboretum considered SK their friend, and they risked their own health to provide loving care and comfort to him until his death.
SK (Woo, to his friends) was born in Roanoke, Virginia and developed an early passion for music and singing. He attended Jefferson High School in Roanoke, where he acted in school plays, sang in bands, ate lunches at the Texas Tavern, worked in a local music store, and listened to big bands on crystal radios late into the night. He memorized the lyrics of hundreds of songs. He traveled his hometown on the trolley, and he spent summers at the family farm in Halifax County until he was old enough to work as a summer hotel bell-hop at Virginia Beach.
Following graduation in May 1943, SK entered military service with the US Army Air Corps in World War II. He trained as a radio operator, met his B-24 crew in California, and was stationed with the 13th Army Air Force in the South Pacific. He and his B-24 crew flew more than 40 missions in defense of our country. When he was not on duty, he practiced and sang with the 13th Army Air Force Big Band.
After the war, SK enrolled at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC, where he met the love of his life: Mary Ross Sherrin of Concord. They were married in 1948 and moved to Chapel Hill to continue his college education at UNC-Chapel Hill. He graduated with a B.S. degree in business in 1952 and later joined Double Envelope, a company headquartered in his hometown of Roanoke. SK and Mary Ross began their professional life in Memphis, TN, then spent ten years in Lancaster, PA, before moving to Greensboro in 1965. He was a successful salesman for one reason: he loved meeting and getting to know people.
SK retired after more than 40 years with Double Envelope. In retirement he and Mary Ross enjoyed dinners and parties with neighbors, traveled to visit more distant friends and see the world, attended jazz and big band concerts (singing all the lyrics), and danced the night away. The UNC-G jazz ensemble and the annual NC Jazz Festival in Wilmington were particular favorites.
SK sang his entire life. He sang to pay for college, to travel, to meet and accompany musicians he admired, and to entertain friends and family. He always said that when he moved to a new town, he would feel at home only when he met a local jazz pianist to accompany him. He was still singing the songs he loved until the day before he died.
SK had three loves in his life: his hometown, his music, and his family. He and Mary Ross were married for 69 years until her death in 2018. He is survived by his son, David Woosley of Davidson, NC, and his son and daughter-in-law, Kyle Woosley and Mary Nelle Smith of Greensboro. "Pop Woo" had three grandchildren: Smith of Greensboro, Genevieve of San Diego, CA, and Sam of Playa Vista, CA.
A remembrance will take place after the pandemic subsides. Memorials would be appreciated to the Heritage Greens Associate Appreciation Fund, 801 Meadowood Street, Greensboro, NC 27409, or the Miles Davis Program in Jazz Studies, UNC-G School of Music, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service
1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Sponsored by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro.
12 Entries
So many wonderful memories of Woo and Mary Ross! They are together again! My parents (and all of us) loved loved loved anytime we had visits together. Woo was a particularly great friend to my Dad. My family sends prayers and words of comfort to you as you walk this chapter. It´s a hard one indeed but the legacy they leave is so remarkable and hopefully a comfort. Love to you all. Please contact when a celebration of Woos life can occur.
Tracy Parmiter Molloy
December 25, 2020
Our deepest Sympathy. We are so sorry to hear about Woo passing away. He will always be remembered by us. I can still hear him sing in my heart. Goodbye Woo. Kindest regards, Vreny and Henry from Switzerland (pict. from above Sisikon - the place he loved)
Verena & Henry Young-Stadler
December 21, 2020
Symphathy to all your family. You were my best music buddy and I will miss all those good jazz concerts we attended.
Curt Youngblood
December 14, 2020
My mother, Mina, was your father's first cousin on the Woosley side. Because she knew him from infancy, he was always Sanford to her. They were lifelong friends and sometimes saw each other when she visited her family in VA. She always spoke of Sanford with great affection. I was fortunate enough to get to meet him and to enjoy your parents' hospitality along with her. I am deeply sorry for your loss and will hold you in my prayers.
Carla Henry Shinn
December 10, 2020
Woo got me started on my 39 year with Double Envelope. His guidance and advice were invaluable. He will be missed and remembered always.
Les Saunders
December 10, 2020
My husband, Steve Garber, was a cousin to Sanford on the Woosley. We always enjoyed seeing him and Mary Ross. They all especially enjoyed a "Cousin Reunion" they had sever years ago! My sincere sympathy and love to his family ~
Penny Irby Garber
December 9, 2020
Woo and Mary Ross were very dear friends of my late parents Richard and Betty. They shared many wonderful times together listening to the music they loved. I hope they are singing and dancing the night away.! We are grateful for their long friendship and so sorry for your loss.
Marsha Lynch White
December 9, 2020
David.
So sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your Dad´s journey. Wow! So talented. I had no idea he was a performer. Your mom was so special to my Cami as she taught her when she was in elementary school. I will always remember you as a favorite! May God´s peace be upon you especially during this time of loss.
Kathy Ellis Smith
December 9, 2020
Woo was my mom´s first cousin. We met only a couple of times in my lifetime, but I remember him being a handsome, courtly and gracious gentleman, a pleasure to be around. My mom spoke fondly of him all her life. My hope is that the family will be comforted by all the happy memories he generated. God bless you all in this difficult time.
Ronald T. (Ron) Henry
December 9, 2020
Kyle and Mary Nelle, I am so sorry for your loss. I know from personal experience it is hard to lose a loved one during the Christmas season.
Paula Pile
December 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of "Woo". We treasure the blessing of his friendship through the years. The heavenly choir has welcomed its newest member.
Jack & Martha Jackson
December 9, 2020
David and Kyle what a sad time in your lives. I have very fond memories of your Dad and Mim . What a wonderful tribute to him, I had no idea he sang! God's peace be with you and your family.