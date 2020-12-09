Woosley, Sanford Kyle



May 21, 1925 - December 6, 2020



He had the gift of music.



Sanford Kyle Woosley of Greensboro, NC, died December 6, 2020 at the Arboretum at Heritage Greens. He was 95 years old. The staff at the Arboretum considered SK their friend, and they risked their own health to provide loving care and comfort to him until his death.



SK (Woo, to his friends) was born in Roanoke, Virginia and developed an early passion for music and singing. He attended Jefferson High School in Roanoke, where he acted in school plays, sang in bands, ate lunches at the Texas Tavern, worked in a local music store, and listened to big bands on crystal radios late into the night. He memorized the lyrics of hundreds of songs. He traveled his hometown on the trolley, and he spent summers at the family farm in Halifax County until he was old enough to work as a summer hotel bell-hop at Virginia Beach.



Following graduation in May 1943, SK entered military service with the US Army Air Corps in World War II. He trained as a radio operator, met his B-24 crew in California, and was stationed with the 13th Army Air Force in the South Pacific. He and his B-24 crew flew more than 40 missions in defense of our country. When he was not on duty, he practiced and sang with the 13th Army Air Force Big Band.



After the war, SK enrolled at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC, where he met the love of his life: Mary Ross Sherrin of Concord. They were married in 1948 and moved to Chapel Hill to continue his college education at UNC-Chapel Hill. He graduated with a B.S. degree in business in 1952 and later joined Double Envelope, a company headquartered in his hometown of Roanoke. SK and Mary Ross began their professional life in Memphis, TN, then spent ten years in Lancaster, PA, before moving to Greensboro in 1965. He was a successful salesman for one reason: he loved meeting and getting to know people.



SK retired after more than 40 years with Double Envelope. In retirement he and Mary Ross enjoyed dinners and parties with neighbors, traveled to visit more distant friends and see the world, attended jazz and big band concerts (singing all the lyrics), and danced the night away. The UNC-G jazz ensemble and the annual NC Jazz Festival in Wilmington were particular favorites.



SK sang his entire life. He sang to pay for college, to travel, to meet and accompany musicians he admired, and to entertain friends and family. He always said that when he moved to a new town, he would feel at home only when he met a local jazz pianist to accompany him. He was still singing the songs he loved until the day before he died.



SK had three loves in his life: his hometown, his music, and his family. He and Mary Ross were married for 69 years until her death in 2018. He is survived by his son, David Woosley of Davidson, NC, and his son and daughter-in-law, Kyle Woosley and Mary Nelle Smith of Greensboro. "Pop Woo" had three grandchildren: Smith of Greensboro, Genevieve of San Diego, CA, and Sam of Playa Vista, CA.



A remembrance will take place after the pandemic subsides. Memorials would be appreciated to the Heritage Greens Associate Appreciation Fund, 801 Meadowood Street, Greensboro, NC 27409, or the Miles Davis Program in Jazz Studies, UNC-G School of Music, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.