Sara Mae Osborne Sharpe
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 29 2022
2:00p.m.
Community Baptist Church
Sharpe, Sara Mae Osborne

June 18, 1925 - March 25, 2022

Sara Mae Osborne Sharpe of Cary, NC has "Gone Home" as he entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Verra Spring Assisted Living at Heritage Greens in Greensboro, NC. Sara was preceded in death by her husband, George S. Sharpe. She is survived by her three sons, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A service of remembrance will be held at Community Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services in the church fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Service
2:00p.m.
Community Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
