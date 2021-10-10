Sarah Moore Brame
Summerfield — Sarah Moore Brame, 85, of Summerfield, NC, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Penn Nursing Center. Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m.. Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Glencoe United Methodist Church Cemetery. You may come by Citty Funeral Home 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 to sign the register and show your respects. The family will be at the home of her granddaughter: Lisa Miller. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen Sharp Moore and had lived her entire life in Rockingham County. She was a homemaker and worked in tobacco on the Norman farm in her younger years. A member of Glencoe United Methodist Church, she enjoyed working in her flowers, cooking, especially her homemade breads, being with family and keeping up with the community news. She also enjoyed a good deal while shopping with her sister Amelia. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Dennis Brame, her sons: Earl Franklin Brame, and George Clayton Brame and ten siblings. Survivors include: grandchildren: Lisa Miller (Paul), Robbie Brame (Valerie) and J.R. Brame (Rainey), great-grandchildren: Mykala, Gracie, Addi, and Brighton, brother: Kirby Moore (Linda), daughters-in-law: B.J. Brame, and Tina Lovelace (Donald), sister-in-law: Zetta Brame, and brother-in-law: Robert Friddle. The family would like to thank the staff and management of the Penn Center for their compassion and care throughout Mrs. Brame's illness. Memorial may be sent to: Glencoe United Methodist Church, 601 Glencoe Church Loop, Summerfield, NC 27358. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Brame family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.