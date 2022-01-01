Comer, Sarah Mae
August 21, 1980 - December 26, 2021
Sarah Mae Comer, 41, died unexpectedly at her home in Greensboro, NC, on Dec. 26, 2021. An alumna of Guilford College with a BS in Forensic Biology, Ms. Comer's career included positions as a genetic technician, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.
Sarah loved animals, especially cats, elephants, hippopotamuses and highland cows. Her friends knew her to be very intelligent, sweet, big-hearted, cared deeply, fiercely loyal, funny and not a mincer of words. Her keen sense of humor produced laughter at every gathering that included her. An inside joke for her inner circle, and you know who you are, is 'Look what I can do'.
She was preceded in death by her best friend and cousin, Dana Comer - who was more like a sister, and her grandparents, James C. and Dee Beam, Betty and Bobby Comer.
Her survivors include Sarah's constant companion, Oliver, who pet lovers will understand was much more to Sarah than just a cat. Also surviving Sarah are her parents, Bridgett Beam Comer and Robert Lee Evans Comer; her brother, Justin Comer; great-niece, Nova Whitesell; niece, Ashley Comer; nephew, Taylor Comer, cousins, Jesse and Tina James; second cousin, Jesse James, Jr.; best friend, Lisa Dix-Goolsby; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on January 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Forbis and Dick, 5926 W. Friendly Ave. The family will receive friends starting one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Triad Independent Cat Rescue, triadcat.org
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 1, 2022.