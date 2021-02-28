Crowder, Sarah Janice Trimmer
March 2, 1926 - February 20, 2021
Sarah Janice Trimmer Crowder, a resident of the Pennybyrn Retirement Community in High Point, N.C. peacefully passed away surrounded by family on February 20. 2021 at the Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro, N.C.
Janice was born March 2nd, 1926 in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. She was the only child of John W. Trimmer and Helen Swartz Trimmer.
Shortly after her birth the family moved to Silver Spring MD where she graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in science focusing on botany. She received athletic letters in both high school and college and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
During WWII she worked summers at the FBI and the Veterans Administration where she served as a typist assisting with the drafting of the GI Bill of Rights. She did research at the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Plant Industry in Beltsville, MD where she served as the supervisor of John Nathaniel Crowder whom she married in 1948 in Silver Spring, MD after a brief courtship. They then moved to Philadelphia, Pa where son John, Jr and daughter Barbara were born. The family moved on to Brevard, N.C. and finally settled in John's hometown of High Point, N.C. where son Robert was born.
Her education and expertise in botany led to a lifelong passion for establishing and nurturing flower gardens at her homes and was a member of the Hum N Hoe Garden Club. She was an active member of several bridge clubs for over 50 years. Janice was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, secretary to the Women's Society and Adult Fellowship class and a Martha and Stephen Minister. She was recognized for 40 years of service to the Women's Guild at High Point Memorial Hospital. Additionally, Janice participated in or assisted with the Furniture City Women's Club, the American Red Cross, and the Literary League
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Crowder, Sr. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Mildred Little.
Her son John N. Crowder, Jr (Dallas Swan Crowder) resides in Lucas, TX and Aspen, Colorado. John's children are Emily Crowder (Josh Shane), Nathan Crowder, III (Alexandra Reinhart), and Austin Swan Fryer (Richard Fryer). Her daughter Barbara Crowder Braswell (Robert Braswell) resides in Greensboro, NC. Barbara's children are Brooke Braswell and Kristin Braswell Hill (David Hill). Her son Robert T. Crowder (Barbara W. Crowder) resides in Durham, N.C., St John, Virgin Islands and Old Forge, NY. Robert's children are Robert Crowder, Jr (Ashley Miller Crowder) and Richard Crowder (Sarah Fischer Crowder) Janice was blessed with six great grandchildren, Evan and Elizabeth Hill and Callum, Mabel, Haley and Heidi Crowder.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made either to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or the American Heart Association
, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Janice's life will be celebrated in a private memorial service at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point, NC and the interment of her ashes will be at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point, NC.
Online condolences may be shared through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
.
Hanes-Lineberry
515 N. Elm St.. Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.