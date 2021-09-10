Pickett, Sarah Ann
February 2, 1990 - September 7, 2021
Sarah Ann Pickett, age 31, passed Tuesday, September 8, 2021 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Sarah was surrounded by friends and family who had sung hymns around her bedside; our dear sister passed away and entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus. As we begin to grieve our loss we also give thanks for the incredible blessing Sarah was to so many of us, for the miracles we witnessed in her physical health and the power of her faith and peace with the Lord. Please be in prayer for her family. She is survived by her parents, Harold Pickett, Jr. and Donna (Calcutt) Pickett of West End; her brother, Austin Stewart Pickett and wife Cindy of Aberdeen; grandparents, Wilbur and Ann Calcutt of Pinehurst and Tim Lee, the love of her life, who loved her with such beautiful devotion through her final years. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Harold Pickett, Sr. and Gertrude Byrd Pickett. Sarah was a graduate of Pinecrest High School. She went on to earn a bachelor's in business and IT at UNC-Greensboro, where after graduation she worked over twelve years at the Bryan School for Economics as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Christ Community Church in Greensboro. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Pinehurst with the Rev. Jeff Miller and Rev. Dan Francis officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com
. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2021.