Sarah Mitchell Webster
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Webster, Sarah Mitchell

April 18, 1938 - April 1, 2022

Sarah Mitchell Webster, 83 of Madison, NC passed away April 1, 2022 at Gibson House in Reidsville, NC. A Graveside Service will be held 2 pm Tuesday April 5, 2022 at the Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Hutchens officiating.

Sarah was born April 18, 1938 in Rockingham County, NC to the late James Otis Mitchell and Burley Mae Vernon Mitchell. She was a graduate of Stoneville High School and was a member of Eden United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her husband of 62 years Craig Hartman Webster , brother James Robert Mitchell and wife Grace Ann, sisters Becky Williams and husband Larry, Jane Kallam and husband William, Ann Knight , and Mary Morton and husband Jim. She is preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Eden United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund: 844 Eden Church Rd, Madison, NC 27025. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Rd
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 4, 2022.
