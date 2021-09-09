Menu
Sarah Teal Williams
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Williams, Sarah Teal

October 30, 1989 - September 5, 2021

Sarah Teal Williams, age 31, passed away on September 5, 2021. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Tim and Wendy Sheppard, her sisters Carlie Sheppard and Amber Baglio, grandparents Frank and Merilyn Williams and Wayne and Mary Lewis, along with her four beloved sons: Silas, Sebastian, Shia, and Xavier. She joins her predeceased father Bryan Rhame Williams. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday evening, September 10, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale.

You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Memorial service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158, Stokesdale, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
