Williams, Sarah Teal
October 30, 1989 - September 5, 2021
Sarah Teal Williams, age 31, passed away on September 5, 2021. She is survived by her mother and stepfather Tim and Wendy Sheppard, her sisters Carlie Sheppard and Amber Baglio, grandparents Frank and Merilyn Williams and Wayne and Mary Lewis, along with her four beloved sons: Silas, Sebastian, Shia, and Xavier. She joins her predeceased father Bryan Rhame Williams. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday evening, September 10, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2021.