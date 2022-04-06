Walker, Sr., Scoville Tyrone



May 20, 1947 - April 1, 2022



Sergeant Scoville Tyrone Walker, Sr. gently slept into eternal rest on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Penn Nursing Center in Reidsville, North Carolina. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church on Holderby Street, Reidsville, NC. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3 until 7 p.m. at McLaurin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.



Sergeant Scoville Tyrone Walker, Sr. was the second child born to Joe and LaRuth Walker on May 20, 1947, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Scoville, or "BaBa," as he was affectionately known, grew up with his two siblings, older brother Joe, Jr. and baby sister, LaRetta. As a little boy, he loved to play with and collected toy cars. Later, as an adult he collected really old used cars. An avid Nascar Races fan and mechanically minded, he enjoyed fixing them up and oftentimes, sought to see how fast they would go.



He joined First Christian Church at an early age, where he remained a member. As a child, he also loved riding with his father in the truck wherever he was working for the day, helping his father where he could through high school.



After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in 1965, he started working at Cone Mills, but was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. He earned the award for being the Best Trainee of the training cycle at Fort Bragg, NC and later earned the rank of sergeant-E5.



While in the service, he married the former Ruby Blackwell. From their union, sons, Scoville Tyrone, Jr. and Kenneth McGary, Sr. were born.



After an honorable discharge from the Army, he returned home (utilizing the GI Bill) to apprentice under his father for 2 years in the family business, Joe M. Walker and Sons Construction. Becoming an N.C. licensed general contractor and a journeyman carpenter, Scoville was exceptionally gifted in interior carpentry. If you live in a home built by their family company from 1969 to the early 2000's, you have some of his seamless interior molding, custom built-in book shelves, cabinetry, desks, and mantels.



Left to cherish his legacy of love and devotion are two sons, Scoville Tyrone Walker, Jr. of Greensboro, NC and Kenneth McGary Walker, Sr. of Browns Summit, NC; two grandchildren, Shaniya Walker and Kenneth McGary Walker, Jr.; siblings, Joe McGary Walker, Jr. (Erma) of Reidsville, NC and LaRetta Walker Dyer (John) of Houston, TX; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Scoville was a strong soldier to the very end, enduring a massive stroke in 2003. Special thanks to the entire First Christian Church family for their care, along with the doctors, nurses and staff at the Penn Center and Cone Health for serving him in his recovery for over 18 years.



McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 6, 2022.