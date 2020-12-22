Menu
Selina Robin Morgan
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Morgan, Selina Robin

August 29, 1959 - December 20, 2020

Selina Robin Morgan, 61, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, prior to the graveside service.

Selina was born in West Virginia on August 29, 1959 and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed working for non-profit organizations and took great pleasure in helping her fellow citizens in her community. Selina was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family and most especially her grandbabies. Selina was preceded in death by her father, Robert Webb.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Michael Morgan; sons, Jason Morgan (Joulene), Jeremy Morgan (Erin) and Matthew Morgan (Kelly); her mother, Karon Webb; brothers, Randy and Robert Webb; and six grandchildren, Gavin, Rachel, Kennedy, Brayden, Noah, and Amelia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
NC
Dec
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sad to hear about the loss of Robin. I have fond memories of fun times with her at the Music Academy. Robin always filled the room with fun, acceptance, and laughter. She gleefully talked about her grandchildren, and you knew it was time to joyfully sit back in amazement and watch her eyes dance as she rejoiced in being a grandmother. We will all miss her greatly.
Jackie Tanseer
Friend
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about my friend Robin. I met her through the scouting program where she positively influenced the lives of many youth members. She also provided training for adult leaders in various programs. Robin was always there to support me and I will never forget her dedication and friendship.
Dan Dobbins
December 22, 2020
