Morgan, Selina Robin
August 29, 1959 - December 20, 2020
Selina Robin Morgan, 61, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, prior to the graveside service.
Selina was born in West Virginia on August 29, 1959 and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed working for non-profit organizations and took great pleasure in helping her fellow citizens in her community. Selina was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family and most especially her grandbabies. Selina was preceded in death by her father, Robert Webb.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Michael Morgan; sons, Jason Morgan (Joulene), Jeremy Morgan (Erin) and Matthew Morgan (Kelly); her mother, Karon Webb; brothers, Randy and Robert Webb; and six grandchildren, Gavin, Rachel, Kennedy, Brayden, Noah, and Amelia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2020.