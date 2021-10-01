Menu
Seth Hunter Sweeney
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Sweeney, Seth Hunter

December 31, 1999 - September 26, 2021

Seth Hunter Sweeney passed away gently into the arms of Jesus while being embraced by his mother at their home in Climax, NC, on September 26, 2021, after a long-fought battle with renal failure.

Seth is the son of Russel and Gina Sweeney of Climax, NC. During his brief visit on earth, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing T-ball on the Philies Miracle League, listening to and singing along with music, and meeting new people, even though he had never met a stranger. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed.

Seth is survived by his mother and father Gina and Russel Sweeney, his brother Russel Jr. (Stephanie), sisters Ashley (David), Kimberly (Chris), and Hannah, grandparents Larry and Josephine Helms of Stewartsville, Ohio, the favorite uncle to 9 nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends who love him to the moon and back and all around the whole world (more, most).

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Seth's name to Make a Wish Foundation or the Ronald McDonald House.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
Greensboro, NC
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathies. Praying now for you and your family.
Cindy Hyatt Moore
October 29, 2021
I remember taking care of that sweet spunky young man! My prayers are with your family!
Jennifer Mueller
Other
October 4, 2021
