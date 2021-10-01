Sweeney, Seth Hunter



December 31, 1999 - September 26, 2021



Seth Hunter Sweeney passed away gently into the arms of Jesus while being embraced by his mother at their home in Climax, NC, on September 26, 2021, after a long-fought battle with renal failure.



Seth is the son of Russel and Gina Sweeney of Climax, NC. During his brief visit on earth, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing T-ball on the Philies Miracle League, listening to and singing along with music, and meeting new people, even though he had never met a stranger. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed.



Seth is survived by his mother and father Gina and Russel Sweeney, his brother Russel Jr. (Stephanie), sisters Ashley (David), Kimberly (Chris), and Hannah, grandparents Larry and Josephine Helms of Stewartsville, Ohio, the favorite uncle to 9 nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends who love him to the moon and back and all around the whole world (more, most).



A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Seth's name to Make a Wish Foundation or the Ronald McDonald House.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.