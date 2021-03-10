Levin, Seymour M.
January 6, 1926 - March 7, 2021
Seymour Meyer Levin, 95, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Well-Spring, and was buried at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery Wednesday, March 10 in a small private service. The service may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/HanesLineberryFH
.
Seymour was born January 6, 1926, in Burlington, NC, at Miss Pennie Williamson Maternity Home, as there was not yet a hospital for birthing, to Sol and Stella Levin. He graduated from Broad Street High School in 1942 and entered UNC-Chapel Hill as a freshman in September 1942. At the age of 18, Seymour was drafted into the US Navy, where he became a hospital corpsman (pharmacist mate 3rd class) and served with Fleet Hospital #104 in the SW Pacific Theatre. When the war ended, he returned to Chapel Hill, where he joined the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity, the Inter Fraternity Council and Hillel. He graduated with a BS in commerce and joined his father's business, Levin Brothers, in downtown Burlington. Seven years later his brother, Jack, joined him, and he, with their father, expanded the business to a twenty-acre tract in nearby Glen Raven. They developed it into one of the Southeast's largest scrap metal processors and brokers. In 1973 Seymour & his brother purchased the company where Seymour served as its president & CEO until they sold the company and retired in 1992.
Seymour never met a stranger and could talk to anyone from anywhere at any time. He loved to ask, "Where you from?" and from there, he always knew someone else from your hometown, or what made your town or city famous, the interstates and highways to get there, and what college team calls it home and their mascot. His interest in people, their story and their background defined him and why he was so revered, loved and will be remembered by so many. Seymour loved his nightly martini, great meals with close friends and family (Seymour always picked up the tab), and any day that UNC beat Dook, which, coincidence or not, happened on his last night with us.
He is survived by the love of his life, Carol Cole Levin, whom he wed in 1988, three children from an earlier marriage, Edward Alan "Yehuda" Levin, who resides in Jerusalem, Israel; Judge Steven (Lori) Levin of Palm City, FL; and Susan (Steven) Gringauz of Parkland, FL; their children, grandchildren Matthew, Michael and Amanda Levin; and grandchildren Jordan, Scott and Stacey Gringauz; stepsons, David (Jennifer) Hand of Nashville, TN; and John (Shawndell) Hand of Charleston, SC; their three daughters, grandchildren, Mary Blake, MacKenzie and Lilla Hand; and his younger sister, Ruth Geisenheimer of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his younger brother, Jack Levin, of Greensboro.
Seymour generously supported the Educational Foundation at UNC-Chapel Hill for over 60 years and rarely missed a football or basketball game in Chapel Hill. He was a life member of the UNC-Chapel Hill Alumni Foundation. He established the Seymour and Carol Levin Distinguished Professorship in Jewish Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill; was a member of the Board of Visitors at UNC-Chapel Hill; and was also a member of the Board of Visitors at UNC-Greensboro.
He served on the Weatherspoon Art Museum Foundation Board at UNC-Greensboro and he and his wife, Carol, dedicated a gallery to the Weatherspoon Guild, and have supported the museum's pursuit of exposing students and the community to contemporary art.
Seymour was active in the recycling industry, serving two years as president of the Southern Chapter of the Institute of Scrap Iron and Steel, and two years as chairman of the Southern Division of the National Association of Recycling Industries.
Seymour was a member of the Blowing Rock Country Club for over 30 years and was one of the longest standing members of Starmount Forest Country Club, joining in 1948. He moved to Greensboro in 1950 and commuted to Burlington for 42 years. He served as co-chairman of the Greensboro Jewish Federation annual drive in 1969, was a member of the board of Beth David Synagogue in the 60s and he belonged to Temple Emanuel where Leah Tannenbaum taught him Sunday school.
The family would like to thank his doctors, medical providers and caretakers who were so understanding and supportive in his final weeks. Memorials may be made to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Jewish Federation of Greensboro, the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG, or your favorite charity
.
