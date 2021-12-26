Cline, Sharon Ann
July 28, 1955 - December 21, 2021
Sharon A Cline 66, passed away peacefully December 21, 2021 at home in Greensboro, NC. Sharon was born in Algona, IA on July 28th 1955.
Sharon worked with National Car Rental, Midland Delivery Service, and Mail Transport Services. She was small of stature and big of heart. She loved her family and was always fiercely loyal. Sharon was a loving mother who devoted her life to her daughter and supported her in everything she did. Everyone who knew Sharon loved her.
Sharon's passion was watching movies with her daughter Nicole and playing games with her family and friends. Sharon enjoyed watching her daughter Nicole in her dance competitions and recital. She relished learning sign language (ASL) along with her daughter. She loved starting her day with her sister Linda early in the morning for coffee.
She was preceded in death by her father Dale J Cline, her mother Blanche L (DeWitt) Cline Greensboro, NC, and her sister Linda Jones Greensboro, NC. She is survived by her daughter Nicole Cline, her brother Doug Cline and his wife Glenda, Her brother-in-law Lenord Jones (Linda), her nephew Brian Jones, his wife Angela, her nephew Chad Cline, and his wife Julie, her nephew Casey Cline, and his son Carson.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is proud to be serving the Cline family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.