Sharon Ann Cline
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Cline, Sharon Ann

July 28, 1955 - December 21, 2021

Sharon A Cline 66, passed away peacefully December 21, 2021 at home in Greensboro, NC. Sharon was born in Algona, IA on July 28th 1955.

Sharon worked with National Car Rental, Midland Delivery Service, and Mail Transport Services. She was small of stature and big of heart. She loved her family and was always fiercely loyal. Sharon was a loving mother who devoted her life to her daughter and supported her in everything she did. Everyone who knew Sharon loved her.

Sharon's passion was watching movies with her daughter Nicole and playing games with her family and friends. Sharon enjoyed watching her daughter Nicole in her dance competitions and recital. She relished learning sign language (ASL) along with her daughter. She loved starting her day with her sister Linda early in the morning for coffee.

She was preceded in death by her father Dale J Cline, her mother Blanche L (DeWitt) Cline Greensboro, NC, and her sister Linda Jones Greensboro, NC. She is survived by her daughter Nicole Cline, her brother Doug Cline and his wife Glenda, Her brother-in-law Lenord Jones (Linda), her nephew Brian Jones, his wife Angela, her nephew Chad Cline, and his wife Julie, her nephew Casey Cline, and his son Carson.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html

Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is proud to be serving the Cline family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Nicole I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a treasured friend of mine, we worked together at NCR. I worked the 5A - 1:30pm shift and she was my supervisor. She was a quiet woman but had an affectionate laugh. She waited so long to be able to hold you in her arms. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Debbie Parker
December 26, 2021
So very sorry for your loss My heartfelt condolences to the Cline family... Sharon was truly a beautiful soul
Karen Andrianos
Work
December 26, 2021
You will be missed by many and it was good to get to know you threw out the years we worked together. (Not saying how many but bout half our lives lol) RIP
Alan Hethcox
December 26, 2021
