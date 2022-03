Sharon Lynette Hudson



Greensboro — Sharon Lynette Hudson, 61, died Friday, December 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14 at St. John AME Church, at 6466 Carmon Rd. in Gibsonville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hargett-Wheeler Funeral Service of Burlington.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 14, 2021.