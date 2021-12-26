Ozment, Sharon "Oz"
January 25, 1956 - December 19, 2021
Sharon "Oz" Ozment, 65, passed away Saturday, December 18, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 25, 1956, Sharon grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, excelling in school and proud to be a Page Pirate. She began working for the school system right after high school. She began in the copy room and started attending GTCC, transferring to Greensboro College and graduating with honors in 1991. Her hard work, determination, and loyalty eventually led her to become the Chief Financial Officer for Guilford County Schools. In GCS, she met many wonderful people and made lifelong friends in her 38 years of service. Sharon was selfless and always put others before herself; in her work with the school system, making decisions for children was always at the heart of what she did. She won many awards and accolades throughout the years for her work, but her servant's heart was also seen in her community work with Presbyterian Church of the Cross, B Natural Music Academy, NCCJ, and SECU Board, to name a few. Many know her as an athlete and coach, and she loved keeping up with her teammates and mentees over time. Others comment on her brains, her ability to stay humble and operate with integrity– whether through school board meetings, budget season, while serving as interim superintendent, or helping to balance the books at the Turning Point Litigation law firm where she worked in "retirement". To her family, she loved fiercely, if not a bit over protectively at times. She took on the role of a parent over 30 years ago when she met her beloved Kaylene and her two teenage daughters; she helped raise their daughters, and then their children as well. She was witty, could fix anything, and was admired and respected for all she did. Until the very end, she wanted to make sure her loved ones knew she loved them. While she found the ultimate healing from her cancer in Heaven, as she left, she reminded her loved ones that we can find her in our heads and our hearts, for she valued both and knew we'd need both to help us navigate her loss from this world.
Sharon is survived by her wife, Kaylene Peeples of Greensboro, NC, and their daughters Tara Peeples (Shannon) and Brooke Shaffer-Price (Chris), as well as sisters Pat Scales, Faye Foy, and Jeannette Kirkman. Gagi loved her grandchildren "to the moon and back": Madison Lineberry, Savannah Shaffer, Christopher Shaffer, Knox Peeples, and Charlotte Price. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews, as well as countless other friends who were like her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Ruth Ozment, and her brother, Stephen Ozment.
To know Sharon was to love Sharon. You may never meet someone else as genuine, generous, or dedicated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Presbyterian Church of the Cross. The family will receive visitors at Presbyterian Church of the Cross at 1810 Phillips Avenue, Greensboro on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 12-1. The service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. A live stream will be available via the church's Facebook page. Masks will be required for those attending in person. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.