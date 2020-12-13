Menu
Shelby Jean Huff
1939 - 2020
Huff, Shelby Jean (Branson)

January 14, 1939 - December 8, 2020

Shelby Jean Branson Huff, 81, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at The Brian Center of Eden.

Born January 14, 1939, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Tom Branson and the late Carrie Brookbank Branson. Shelby worked in accounting at J.P. Stevens and Greensboro Merchant Association.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Huff of the home; daughters, Terri Craft and Cheri Varner both of Greensboro; stepson, Randy Huff of Columbia, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Robin Michelle Lee (Gary) of High Point; brother, Lee Branson (Elizabeth) of Whiteville; sister, Bonnie Thompson of Mooresville, Indiana; grandchildren, Emily Wilmore, Brantley Craft and Taylor Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Kate and Elise Wilmore; six step-grandchildren; and four step- great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Branson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deep River Friends Meeting, 5300 W. Wendover Ave., High Point, NC 27265 or the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, 27409.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
