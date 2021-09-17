Menu
Sherman Pickard
Pickard, Sherman

Ruffin, NC - Deacon Sherman "Buddy" Pickard of Quick Road, Ruffin, NC, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence.

A viewing will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. (Facial masks are required.)

Family visitation and viewing for Deacon Sherman "Buddy" Pickard will be 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the sanctuary of Red Hill Baptist Church with family arriving at 11 a.m.

Graveside services will follow 12 p.m. in the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. *To view services virtually, click on the following link: : https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/.

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements for Deacon Sherman "Buddy" Pickard are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, 219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 17, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.