Barricks, Shirley Hinson
November 19, 1935 - January 1, 2022
Shirley Ophelia Hinson Barricks, 86, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital.
A 12 p.m. funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Summerfield with Pastor Kelly Bullard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.
Shirley was born and raised in Albemarle, NC; she later moved to Greensboro and attended Greensboro High School where she met the love of her life, Roger. They were married for 65½ years. She was a selfless lady who was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was a member of First Baptist Church Summerfield and worked alongside Roger with the Senior Adults there for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, and sold real estate for several different companies for over a span of 25 years, retiring in 2006. One of her favorite things was shopping at Belk on Senior Adult discount day. She always looked forward to taking vacations with her family every chance she got.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Pearl Morton Hinson; her husband, Roger Cary Barricks; and her brother, Thurman Hinson.
She is survived by her children, Amy Barricks McGee of Greensboro and Chris Barricks and wife Denise of Summerfield; two grandchildren, Taylor and Makayla Barricks; and three great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Bristyl, and Tatum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358.
Forbis and Dick Stokesdale is serving the Barricks family and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
Forbis and Dick Stokesdale
8320 US Hwy 158 West, Stokesdale, NC 27357
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.