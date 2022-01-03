Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Hinson Barricks
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC
Barricks, Shirley Hinson

November 19, 1935 - January 1, 2022

Shirley Ophelia Hinson Barricks, 86, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Wesley Long Hospital.

A 12 p.m. funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Summerfield with Pastor Kelly Bullard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.

Shirley was born and raised in Albemarle, NC; she later moved to Greensboro and attended Greensboro High School where she met the love of her life, Roger. They were married for 65½ years. She was a selfless lady who was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was a member of First Baptist Church Summerfield and worked alongside Roger with the Senior Adults there for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, and sold real estate for several different companies for over a span of 25 years, retiring in 2006. One of her favorite things was shopping at Belk on Senior Adult discount day. She always looked forward to taking vacations with her family every chance she got.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Pearl Morton Hinson; her husband, Roger Cary Barricks; and her brother, Thurman Hinson.

She is survived by her children, Amy Barricks McGee of Greensboro and Chris Barricks and wife Denise of Summerfield; two grandchildren, Taylor and Makayla Barricks; and three great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Bristyl, and Tatum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358.

Forbis and Dick Stokesdale is serving the Barricks family and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Forbis and Dick Stokesdale

8320 US Hwy 158 West, Stokesdale, NC 27357

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Summerfield
NC
Jan
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Summerfield
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Stokesdale Chapel Formerly Brooke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We all went to school together. My husband and Roger was friends. Roger spoke at my husband's funeral. So sorry for your loss. Shirley was a very nice lady and I know she will surely be missed by everyone.
Lee Shore
School
January 11, 2022
Chris & Denise - we are so very sorry for your loss. Moms are special people. Treasure your memories. May you find peace and comfort in the coming days.
Tim & Lisa Pitts
January 4, 2022
Chris, you have my deepest sympathies.. I recall both of your parents always waving wherever I saw them or on Maynard Rd.
Tommy L.Lineberry
Friend
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results