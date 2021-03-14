Bell, Shirley Hinnant



November 11, 1940 - March 11, 2021



Shirley Hinnant Bell, Ed.D. was born in Greensboro, NC on November 11, 1940 and departed this life on March 11, 2021. She was the only child of Nettie Jones Hinnant and Oscar Harvey Hinnant. A deep and abiding Christian faith was nurtured by her family and church home, St. Stephen United Church of Christ. Shirley graduated from Dudley High School in 1958 where she was a featured dancer with the Modern Dance Company and member of the Thespians. Shirley attended Fisk University, and received her B. S. in English from N.C. A&T State University in 1963. She joined her beloved, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 1960, and throughout her life delighted in calling all of her sisters, "Soror." In 1963, Shirley joined the third cohort of the United States Peace Corps in Liberia, West Africa where she taught English, French, and Dance. In 1965, Shirley returned to the United States and taught English and French at Central High School in Hillsborough, NC and William Penn High School in High Point, NC. In 1968, Shirley accepted a position with B & C Associates in High Point where she served as Public Relations Account Executive from 1968-1972.



In 1968, Shirley married Charles Bell. During their fifty-three years of marriage, she loved and supported her husband in his business endeavors, cherished her role as mother to their daughter (Jennifer), completed her doctorate in English Education at Auburn University, served on the faculties of Tuskegee University and Alabama State University, and served as the Chair of the English Department of her alma mater, N.C. A&T State University, until her retirement in 2006.



Shirley was a gifted dancer, poet, writer, educator, and administrator. Her passion for education was demonstrated in her development of countless publications, presentations, and courses in English Education, Composition, Theatre across the African Diaspora, Journalism, Public Relations, Distance Learning, and developing accessible learning environments. She was most brilliant in her roles of mentor and friend. Shirley was known for generously extending genuine and selfless encouragement to all; she had the unique ability to see the potential in every student and motivate her professional and personal friends in their endeavors. She believed that each one of her students could learn to write well, and that her colleagues possessed the capacity to meet their highest callings. Despite her numerous accomplishments, Shirley was known for her ability to connect with every member of her community with humility, compassion, and humor. In 2012 she wrote these words to commemorate the passing of a dear family friend "…true happiness and fulfillment can be achieved for all of us through the giving of ourselves to others." By her own measure, Shirley lived a truly happy and fulfilled life.



Shirley is survived by her husband, Charles Bell; one daughter, Jennifer Bell Brown (John); one grandson, Jonathan Bell Brown, and countless cousins and friends. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her physical presence will be deeply missed, but her beautiful spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.



The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude for the numerous gestures of kindness during Shirley's illness, and special thanks to Southeast Home Care and caregivers Twanetta Gantt and Margie McCain. A private visitation and funeral service will be held this week at Hinnant Funeral Service, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Hinnant Funeral Service



512 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.