Shirley Hinnant Bell, Ed.D. was born in Greensboro, NC on November 11, 1940 and departed this life on March 11, 2021. She was the only child of Nettie Jones Hinnant and Oscar Harvey Hinnant. A deep and abiding Christian faith was nurtured by her family and church home, St. Stephen United Church of Christ. Shirley graduated from Dudley High School in 1958 where she was a featured dancer with the Modern Dance Company and member of the Thespians. Shirley attended Fisk University, and received her B. S. in English from N.C. A&T State University in 1963. She joined her beloved, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 1960, and throughout her life delighted in calling all of her sisters, "Soror." In 1963, Shirley joined the third cohort of the United States Peace Corps in Liberia, West Africa where she taught English, French, and Dance. In 1965, Shirley returned to the United States and taught English and French at Central High School in Hillsborough, NC and William Penn High School in High Point, NC. In 1968, Shirley accepted a position with B & C Associates in High Point where she served as Public Relations Account Executive from 1968-1972.
In 1968, Shirley married Charles Bell. During their fifty-three years of marriage, she loved and supported her husband in his business endeavors, cherished her role as mother to their daughter (Jennifer), completed her doctorate in English Education at Auburn University, served on the faculties of Tuskegee University and Alabama State University, and served as the Chair of the English Department of her alma mater, N.C. A&T State University, until her retirement in 2006.
Shirley was a gifted dancer, poet, writer, educator, and administrator. Her passion for education was demonstrated in her development of countless publications, presentations, and courses in English Education, Composition, Theatre across the African Diaspora, Journalism, Public Relations, Distance Learning, and developing accessible learning environments. She was most brilliant in her roles of mentor and friend. Shirley was known for generously extending genuine and selfless encouragement to all; she had the unique ability to see the potential in every student and motivate her professional and personal friends in their endeavors. She believed that each one of her students could learn to write well, and that her colleagues possessed the capacity to meet their highest callings. Despite her numerous accomplishments, Shirley was known for her ability to connect with every member of her community with humility, compassion, and humor. In 2012 she wrote these words to commemorate the passing of a dear family friend "…true happiness and fulfillment can be achieved for all of us through the giving of ourselves to others." By her own measure, Shirley lived a truly happy and fulfilled life.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Charles Bell; one daughter, Jennifer Bell Brown (John); one grandson, Jonathan Bell Brown, and countless cousins and friends. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her physical presence will be deeply missed, but her beautiful spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude for the numerous gestures of kindness during Shirley's illness, and special thanks to Southeast Home Care and caregivers Twanetta Gantt and Margie McCain. A private visitation and funeral service will be held this week at Hinnant Funeral Service, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES


My sincere sympathy to the family of my fellow Peace Corps group member Shirley. Shirley and I were 2 of the 3 African American women is the group that traveled to Liberia in September of 1963. I am thankful for her life, her accomplishments and for the lives of so many whom she impacted in Greensboro as well as in Liberia. Sia Barbara
Sia Barbara Ferguson Kamara
April 2, 2022
I have never known another as kind, supportive, encouraging, or welcoming as Shirley Bell. Sending love to all who share in this loss.
Kim Cuny
Work
June 26, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. You all are in my prayers
E Ann Price McBride
March 21, 2021
God Be with you during this difficult time. Shirley was A special person with A very special spirit. She was A good friend to my sister Flora Lakes and her family.
Tyson and Elaine Pasour
March 20, 2021
My condolences to the Bell Family. I will continue to keep you all in my prayers.
Joan Settle Graves
March 19, 2021
Cousin
James s exum & family
March 19, 2021
JBB,
Sending my sympathies for the loss of your mother. After the sad prayers have been said and the comforting words have been spoken, KNOW that I am still HERE for you.
BKS
Acquaintance
March 19, 2021
Dr. Bell welcomed me to the A&T English department, fresh off a career in journalism, and made me feel welcome as she guided me through the intricacies of academic life. She was unfailingly kind, generous, and encouraging to all students and faculty and staff. Condolences on her loss.
Valerie Nieman
Coworker
March 19, 2021
Dr. Bell was so kind, and she was the consumate professional. She was the Chair of the Department of English when I joined A&T many years ago and she supported and encouraged me as a young person starting out in academia. Sending my sympathy to the family.
Kimberly Harper
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Our most sincere sympathy for the loss of your beloved wife "Shirley"! You are forever in our prayers! Walter and Joyce Harrison!
Walter Harrison
March 17, 2021
We would like offer our deepest sympathy in the passing of Mrs Bell, we love you all and may God Bless your family.
George and Teresa Newman
March 17, 2021
Family, you have our condolences on the passing of Cousin Shirley. She will be missed in our family.
Grover Jones, Jr
March 17, 2021
Condolences to the Bell Family. Mrs. Shirley Hinnant- Bell was a faithful member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ.
EDWIN WHITE III
Friend
March 17, 2021
Jennifer and Family, we are sending our sincere condolences during the loss of your loved one. We pray that God wraps his arms around you and provide you with strength, peace and comfort. Love you!
Kelvin & Rita Clark and family
March 16, 2021
I am saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Shirley Hinnant Bell.
Shirley and I were colleagues in the English Department at NCA&T.
I had the pleasure of working with her for a number of years before she retired. When I came into the English Department as a new faculty member, I learned so much from her. She was always encouraging and supportive and so willing to share. She was so graceful and just a wonderful person. Students loved and respected her and often spoke of how they enjoyed her class and how much they learned. Her presence will be greatly missed, but we can all be encouraged that while she was here she touched our lives in a special way. May God continue to comfort and strengthen the Hinnant/Bell Family
Adri-Anne Donnell Jones
March 16, 2021
Very sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved wife, Shirley. I will keep you and Jennifer in our prayers.
Billy & Mary Covington
March 15, 2021
May the beautiful memories help ease your sorrow with the kind of comfort that leads the way to everlasting peace.
Vanessa Wright
March 15, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. She was an amazing professor. NC A&T Class of '96
Selita Richardson Glenn
March 15, 2021
Mr. Bell, So sorry for your loss. You all are in my prayers.
Dana Dalton
March 14, 2021
So Sorry. She was special.
Skip Dalton
March 14, 2021
To the Bell Family
In this difficult time may the peace of God surround you.
Eddie Herbin
March 14, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family
Justine Newman
March 14, 2021
My Prayers are with you during this time of loss. May God continue to bless you.
Brenda Dalton James
March 14, 2021
John, Jr. and Family,
It is with tremendous sadness to hear of your loss. Our hearts go out to the family. We trust that God will continue to guide and strengthen you during this time of bereavement.
Charles and Hermenia Green--Moncure, NC
March 14, 2021
The Bell Family,
I extend my deepest condolences to all of you at this most difficult time. Having known Shirley for many years as a colleague in the English Dept. at NC A & T SU, I can attest to her compassion and kindness to others. In addition, she was thrilled to know that her father taught me science when I was in junior high school. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Myrtle Barrett Soloman
Myrtle Barrett Soloman
March 14, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the loved of your loved one. I pray you
are able to find comfort and peace.
Love always,
Tonya Bell-Prince
Tonya Bell-Prince
March 14, 2021
Although no words of sympathy can ease the loss you bear, please know that the Sanford family sends loving prayers and comfort to you. Life is a journey of sweetness and sorrow. May your sweet memories of your dynamic mother, and my beloved Delta sister, sustain you during this challenging time. Bobbie Kennedy Sanford
Bobbie Kennedy Sanford
Friend
March 14, 2021
It is with great sorrow that we the Class of 1963 NC A & T recognize the transitioning of our dear classmate and Soror. May the Peace of God be with the family at this time. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Sylvia Dean Stanback, President
Class of 1963/1964
SYLVIA Dean STANBACK
March 14, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy
In your time of sorrow may it ease your pain to know that others are thinking of you.
Vernon and Barbara Brown in Fayetteville, N C
March 14, 2021
Sending special prayers & blessings
to the Bell family. We are so sorry
for your loss. Shirley left a beautiful
legacy for her family, friends & the
Greensboro Community. Her lovely
spirit & beautiful memories will
live in our hearts forever. RIP...
Peggy R. Henry-Watkins, Charlotte
March 14, 2021
Mr. Bell, my prayers are with you and your family. May God keep you cradled in His loving arms.
Mitchell Jones
March 14, 2021
Sending our love and prayers to all the family.
God will give you perfect peace.