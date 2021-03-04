Menu
Shirley Ann Crouch
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Crouch, Shirley Ann

GREENSBORO - Shirley Ann Crouch, 61, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence.

Public viewing will begin on Friday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m.

She is survived by loving sons, Dwayne Huntley (Kysha), Jason Crouch (Tassia) and Marcus Crouch (Timishia); sister, Grace Huntley; brothers, Earl Huntley and Donnell Huntley; 7 grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave, Greensboro, NC
Mar
6
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
New Light Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, NC
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
New Light Baptist Church
1105 Willow Road, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
