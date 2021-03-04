Crouch, Shirley Ann
GREENSBORO - Shirley Ann Crouch, 61, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence.
Public viewing will begin on Friday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m.
She is survived by loving sons, Dwayne Huntley (Kysha), Jason Crouch (Tassia) and Marcus Crouch (Timishia); sister, Grace Huntley; brothers, Earl Huntley and Donnell Huntley; 7 grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.