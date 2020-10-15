Hopper, Shirley H.
1924 - 2020
Shirley H. Hopper, 96, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, October 16 at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Shirley was an avid bowler and loved traveling and cruising with her late husband, Harold G. Hopper, who preceded her in death.
Shirley is survived by her son, Roy Hopper; daughter, Carol Gambino; and grandson, David Hopper, all of Greensboro, along with two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
- Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to the charity of one's choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 15, 2020.