Shirley Mae Ramseur
Ramseur, Shirley Mae

October 17, 1938 - October 22, 2020

Shirley Mae Ramseur, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday October 30, 2020 at Mt. Olive Church of Christ in Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral from 12:00 until 1:00 pm in the church's sanctuary. Pastor Sylvester William will be officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, NC following the funeral services.

Born in Lincolnton, NC on October 17, 1938 to the late Joseph and Sarah Ramseur, Sr., Shirley was of the Christian faith. She worked for Sea/Land Shipping Services for over 30 years. Shirley was a loving and devoted sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend who was loved by many and will missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Lois Annette Bred, Robert Roland Ramseur, and Joseph N. Ramseur, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her remaining three siblings, Nettie E. Ramseur of New Jersey, Roswell A Ramseur (Kim) and Annie Catherine Oates (Marquis) all of Charlotte, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and other extended family.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 25, 2020.
