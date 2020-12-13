Menu
Shirley Joe Robertson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC
Robertson, Shirley Joe McDaniel

July 29, 1934 - December 10, 2020

Shirley Joe McDaniel Robertson, 86, of Lexington, SC, has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Shirley was born in Spindale, NC to her loving parents, the late Clarence Theodore and Lottie Mae McDaniel. She is predeceased by brothers, Lloyd McDaniels, and Wray and William (Billy) McDaniel. She is survived by her husband, Joe Robertson; son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Donna Robertson of Albuquerque, NM; daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Jerry Phipps of Lexington, SC; grandsons, Christopher Robertson, Greg Phipps, Evan Robertson, and Matthew Phipps; and great-grandson, Aidan Robertson.

Shirley attended Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High School. She married her high school sweetheart and devoted husband, Joe, while he was in the Marine Corps. They were happily married for 67 years, and always kept the Faith. She was telephone operator for AT&T during high school, working as a telephone operator in Seneca, SC, while Joe attended Clemson A&M. She was a school teacher at Centenary Methodist Church, an answering service operator and switchboard manager for Southeastern Eye Center in Greensboro, NC.

Shirley was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was the consummate biblical example for her family, worth more than rubies (Prov. 31:10-31). She is a long time member of Lawndale Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lawndale Baptist Church at https://app.easytithe.com/App/Giving/lawndalebc.

Online register at Barr-Price.com

Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel

609 Northwood Rd, Lexington, SC 29072
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
Mrs Shirley is missed dearly , I think of her often. She was very sophisticated , witty, smart and sweet loving young Lady with alot of class . She educated me on alot of things and taught me the do's and don't of Life. I enjoyed working side by side with her at Southeastern Eye Center !
Carmon Turner
Work
December 7, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Shirley. I loved the conversations we would have while Joe and Shirley were finishing up their dinners before walking them back to their home. Shirley was always so energetic with a big smile on her face while we talked about their family, their dog, and their lives in general. My condolences to the family and you all are in my prayers
FirstLight Home Care Price
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about a dear friend Shirley . I will always remember our days at Guilford Baptist Church . Love and condolence go out to Joe and other family members.
Elaine Gaulden Falcone
December 15, 2020
Joe, our hearts go out to you in this sad time. Shirley was such a sweet lady. Heaven is just a little more beautiful with her there.
Frank and Merilyn Williams
December 14, 2020
I have some of my best memories working with Mrs Shirley at Southeastern Eye Center. She had a huge impact on my life as well as other's. She definitely was one of a kind. Mrs Shirley will always remain in my heart and I know she will be greatly missed , R.I.P Mrs Shirley
Carmon Turner
December 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of Shirley 's passing . We enjoyed our conversations on Wednesday Pray Meeting at Lawndale Baptist Church.
Wayman & Pat Wheeler
December 13, 2020
My condolences to Joe and your family. Joe and Shirley were always so kind and loving to my Mother sharing Xmas gifts, flowers and a friendly hello. They have been such a blessing to my family and to my church. My love to Joe during this difficult time.
Judy Royal Venable
December 13, 2020
