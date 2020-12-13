Robertson, Shirley Joe McDaniel
July 29, 1934 - December 10, 2020
Shirley Joe McDaniel Robertson, 86, of Lexington, SC, has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Shirley was born in Spindale, NC to her loving parents, the late Clarence Theodore and Lottie Mae McDaniel. She is predeceased by brothers, Lloyd McDaniels, and Wray and William (Billy) McDaniel. She is survived by her husband, Joe Robertson; son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Donna Robertson of Albuquerque, NM; daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Jerry Phipps of Lexington, SC; grandsons, Christopher Robertson, Greg Phipps, Evan Robertson, and Matthew Phipps; and great-grandson, Aidan Robertson.
Shirley attended Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High School. She married her high school sweetheart and devoted husband, Joe, while he was in the Marine Corps. They were happily married for 67 years, and always kept the Faith. She was telephone operator for AT&T during high school, working as a telephone operator in Seneca, SC, while Joe attended Clemson A&M. She was a school teacher at Centenary Methodist Church, an answering service operator and switchboard manager for Southeastern Eye Center in Greensboro, NC.
Shirley was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was the consummate biblical example for her family, worth more than rubies (Prov. 31:10-31). She is a long time member of Lawndale Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lawndale Baptist Church at https://app.easytithe.com/App/Giving/lawndalebc
.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel
609 Northwood Rd, Lexington, SC 29072
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.