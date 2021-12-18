Wade, Shirley C.
May 30, 1937 - December 16, 2021
Shirley C. Wade, age 84, of Main Street in Eden, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Danview Cemetery in Eden.
The daughter of the late Buford T. Corum and Helen G. Corum, she was born on May 30, 1937. Shirley retired from Fieldcrest Mills after 43 years of service. She later went to work for Morehead Nursing Center. She loved spending time with her family and cooking for them.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Wade, her sister, Brenda Smith, her brother-in-law, Steve Smith, and her son-in-law, David Gentry.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Sandra W. Vernon (Eugene), and Sheryl W. Gentry; three grandchildren, Aimee V. Boyte (Alex), Ashley Drexler, and David King (Emily); four great-grandchildren, Bradley E. Vernon, Cole Vernon, Grant M. King, and Sawyer E. Drexler; sisters, Kay Washburn (B.G.), Gayle Phibbs (Jimmy), Judy Black, Patsy Hunter (Dexter), Linda Fowler (Jimmy), Donnie Corum, Mike Corum (Christy); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank hospice personnel who have helped her over the last five weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC 65, Reidsville, NC 27320, 336-427-9022.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Rd, Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2021.