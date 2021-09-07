Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Jean Bolen Watson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC
Watson, Shirley Jean Bolen

June 25, 1938 - September 4, 2021

Shirley Jean Bolen Watson, 83, of Mayodan, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home.

An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Randy Jessup officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

A Rockingham County native, Shirley was born on June 25, 1938 to the late Charlie and Lilly Mae Chapman Bolen. Shirley retired from Gem-Dandy after many years of service. She was a long-time member of Mayodan First Baptist Church where she was a faithful volunteer. She also volunteered with the Council on Aging with the Meals on Wheels program. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, caretaker, and friend. She was a gifted seamstress and also enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Edward "Bill" Watson; and her sisters, Virginia Manuel and Lois Lancaster.

She is survived by her children, Terry Lee "Boogie" Watson (Lisa) of Sandy Ridge, Sherry Lynn Owens (Terry) of Madison, Shelia Fogleman (Craig) of Greensboro, Shelby Watson (Wayne) of Buffalo, NY, and Sandy Vernon (Ken) of Madison; sisters, Florence Bolen of Mayodan and Kay Davis (Jerry) of Eden; her brother, Bobby Bolen (Barbara) of Stoneville; grandchildren, Kennedy Vernon, Colin Vernon, Danah Roberts, Tony Dunovant, Terry Watson, Tasha Owens, and Sarah Fogleman; five great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Buddy Martin and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayodan First Baptist Church, 101 S. 1st Ave, Mayodan, NC 27027 or to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd. #200, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley Watson and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
Woodland Cemetery
NC
Sep
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodland Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Ray Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ray Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results