Watson, Shirley Jean Bolen
June 25, 1938 - September 4, 2021
Shirley Jean Bolen Watson, 83, of Mayodan, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home.
An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Randy Jessup officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
A Rockingham County native, Shirley was born on June 25, 1938 to the late Charlie and Lilly Mae Chapman Bolen. Shirley retired from Gem-Dandy after many years of service. She was a long-time member of Mayodan First Baptist Church where she was a faithful volunteer. She also volunteered with the Council on Aging with the Meals on Wheels program. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, caretaker, and friend. She was a gifted seamstress and also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Edward "Bill" Watson; and her sisters, Virginia Manuel and Lois Lancaster.
She is survived by her children, Terry Lee "Boogie" Watson (Lisa) of Sandy Ridge, Sherry Lynn Owens (Terry) of Madison, Shelia Fogleman (Craig) of Greensboro, Shelby Watson (Wayne) of Buffalo, NY, and Sandy Vernon (Ken) of Madison; sisters, Florence Bolen of Mayodan and Kay Davis (Jerry) of Eden; her brother, Bobby Bolen (Barbara) of Stoneville; grandchildren, Kennedy Vernon, Colin Vernon, Danah Roberts, Tony Dunovant, Terry Watson, Tasha Owens, and Sarah Fogleman; five great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Buddy Martin and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayodan First Baptist Church, 101 S. 1st Ave, Mayodan, NC 27027 or to the American Heart Association
, 7029 Albert Pick Rd. #200, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 7, 2021.