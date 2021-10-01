Menu
Sidney B. Allen Jr.
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
Allen, Jr., Sidney B.

May 19, 1924 - September 27, 2021

Sidney Broaddus Allen, Jr. passed away on September 27, 2021 in Wilmington, NC. Sidney, or "Depo" as he was known to his family and friends, was born on May 19, 1924 in Greensboro. He was the oldest child of Sidney Allen, Sr. and Jessie Brandt Allen, with siblings Leon Brandt Allen, Sr., David Warren Allen, Sr. and Jessie Allen Ogburn. Sidney was educated in the Greensboro Public Schools and the Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN before enrolling at North Carolina State College (now North Carolina State University). His college studies were interrupted by his service in World War II, where he attained the rank of master sergeant in the 8th Air Force, serving as a B-24 radar technician at an airbase in England. After returning home and graduating from NC State with a degree in textile engineering, Sidney married the former Katherine Wood of Roanoke Rapids, NC, with whom he had four children. Sidney returned to military service during the Korean War. After settling in Greensboro, he worked for Cone Mills for over 30 years, and he and Kay were very active in the community, helping to start St. Francis Episcopal Church, where Sidney served as senior warden. He also served as troop leader for Boy Scout Troop 216 and coached Little League baseball and football. He donated gallons of blood to the Red Cross, and in later years was a faithful volunteer with Meals on Wheels. After Kay preceded him in death in 1975, he married the former Mary Nicholson of Edgefield, SC. Sidney was known as a warm and generous man, with a quick mind and great mechanical aptitude. He delighted in being able to fix and repair almost any type of car, appliance, clock or radio, and could always be called upon by friends and family to help in time of need.

He is survived by 4 children, Sid (Pam) Allen, III, Katie Allen, Warren (Elizabeth) Allen and John (Joanne) Allen; 6 stepchildren, Bloxton (Suzan) Mabry, Cacki (Steve) Owen, Gin-Gin (Jesse) Todd, Rhett (Ginny) Mabry, Sally (Jim) Williams, and Carl Mabry II; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A family-only service will be held on October 9th. Memorials may be made to Senior Resources of Guilford or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 17, 2021
Depo named me "Lippy" years ago. I will treasure all memories of this dear smart man forever. God bless all the ALLEN family now and know that Depo touched many lives . Love to all, Lynn
Lynn Johnson Titchener
Friend
October 3, 2021
Worked with Sidney at Revolution. Admired and respected him. He was a good friend!
John Leach Allen
October 1, 2021
