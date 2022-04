Stacy Wade Gibbs



Greensboro — Stacy Wade Gibbs, 88, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 24 in Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.