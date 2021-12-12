Herman, Stanley (Sandy)
June 14, 1940 - December 6, 2021
Stanley (Sandy) Morris Herman of High Point, passed away on December 6, 2021 surrounded by family who loved him beyond measure. He enjoyed a long and purposeful life as a husband, father, grandfather, attorney and good friend.
Born in High Point on June 14, 1940, to proud parents Ethel and Ben Herman, he was quickly welcomed into the world by his adorable older sister, Frankie. His childhood was full of Herman Cousins, tree climbing, and hilarious (but top-secret) mischief.
In 1962, he graduated Emory University and married the love of his life, Nancy. Their 59 year marriage was filled with love, humor and joy.
He graduated from Wake Forest Law School in 1965. As an attorney, he worked side-by-side with his beloved father. Sandy had a deep and lifetime love of learning and history, and a thirst for justice and truth. When answering a question about current events, he explained and unraveled centuries or even millennia of history so the full context of a situation could be accurately understood.
Sandy had three children, who will swear on an affidavit that they were the luckiest kids in the world because Sandy was their dad. He taught them the meaning of family, how to ride a bike, drive a car (for which Nancy was grateful), and jump ocean waves.
Sandy, who found great joy in people, never met a stranger, He judged a man by his character, and kept his friends laughing with his giant sense of humor that was only matched by his giant heart.
He deeply loved America and treasured its freedoms. He also found great meaning in his Jewish roots and heritage. He was a member of B'nai Israel Synagogue in High Point for years, and later, Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.
His grandchildren especially were the light of his life. The morning after Sandy died, one of his grandchildren asked the others what he had taught them. The answers: honor and integrity, chess and all the small-big moments that count, humility, promises matter, and taking the time to enjoy the little things…
Sandy is survived by his wife, Nancy, his three children, Audrey (Andrew) Kane, Neil (Ilene) Herman, Jodi (Alan) Dvoskin, his seven grandchildren: Lauren (Nate) John, Ryan (Ashley Atkins) Kane, Caroline Kane, Kylie Herman, Dayna Herman, Eli Dvoskin, Michael Dvoskin and one great-grandchild, Valerie Adele John; his sister, Frankie (Rodney) Block and sister-in-law Hedy (Aaron) Borenstein, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, World Jewish Congress, American Section or The American Heart Association
