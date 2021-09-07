Pulitzer, Stanley



October 6, 1926 - September 3, 2021



Stanley Morris Pulitzer passed peacefully at the home of his daughter, Nancy Pulitzer Gold, on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. Graveside funeral services were held at Hebrew Cemetery of Greensboro on Monday, September 6, 2021, officiated by Rabbi Andy Koren with Rabbi Yosef Plotkin.



Stanley was born to Jack M. Pulitzer and Lillian S. Pulitzer in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 26, 1926. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII, which interrupted his college education. In 1948, he graduated from Tulane University with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.



In college, he met the late Maxine "Sugs" Klinger. They were wed in December, 1947 in New Orleans, where they would raise three children. They were members of Temple Gates of Prayer and later, Temple Sinai. After Hurricane Katrina in 2006, they moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, where they joined Temple Emanuel.



After graduating from college, Stanley was employed by Jack M. Pulitzer & Brother, a wholesaler of toys, school supplies, and novelties. He later started Stanley Pulitzer, Inc., a similar business where he worked until 1990.



After retiring, Stanley and Sugs enjoyed travel. Though they visited many nations, they most enjoyed family events like births, weddings, B'nai Mitzot, and reunions.



Stanley was dedicated, loving, and selfless as a husband, father, brother, and uncle. As a grandfather and great uncle, "Pop" was supportive, upbeat, and fun-loving.



Many knew Stanley for his affability and sense of humor. Never negative or mean-spirited, he enjoyed many, many friends—and no enemies.



Throughout his life, Stanley was an amateur radio enthusiast. For his radio call sign, W5JYK, he eschewed the NATO phonetic alphabet in favor of "Jumping Yellow Kangaroo," the image of which became his personal coat-of-arms. In his later years, embroidered yellow kangaroos appeared on his shirts, hats, jackets, and even socks. Many of his greatest friends were fellow ham radio operators, who all supported and respected the jumping yellow kangaroo—the symbol and the man.



Stanley is survived by his sister, Clara Jean Berry; children, David L. Pulitzer, Dr. Donald R. Pulitzer and wife Donna G. Pulitzer of Greensboro, NC, and Nancy P. Gold and husband Dr. Robert G. Gold of Boca Raton, FL; daughter-in-law, Joanne V. Pulitzer; grandchildren, J. Christian Dazet, Vallery A. Cambre, Dr. Audrey Pulitzer and husband Derek Wunderlich, Max G. Pulitzer, Jacob D. Pulitzer, Richard S. Pulitzer, Claudia M. Gold and partner Matthew A. Gordon, Dr. Jacquelyn A. Gold and husband Sean P. Kruzel, and Michael S. Gold; great-grandchildren, Madeleine Dazet, Carter Dazet, Dylan Cambre, Dalton J. Cambre, and Charlotte Kruzel; nephew, Joel N. Berry and wife Elissa S. Berry; nieces, Susan B. Golding and husband Jay H. Golding, Patricia B. Pierce and husband Thomas M. Pierce, and Donna Raymond; great nephews, Jarrett L. Golding, Stephen B. Golding, Kyle N. Golding, and Robert Lawrence Raymond; and great nieces, Lillian Pierce and Madeline Pierce.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 12, 2021.