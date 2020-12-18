Menu
Stella Brooks Hepperle
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC
Hepperle, Stella Brooks

June 10, 1948 - December 17, 2020

Stella Louise Brooks Hepperle, 72, of Eden, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home.

A service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.

Stella Louise was born in Elkin, NC on June 11, 1948, a daughter of David Otis Brooks and Margie Walters Brooks, both deceased. She was retired from Unifi. She was a loving mother, Nana, sister and friend. "Remember me smiling."

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm Hepperle and her son, Richard Hepperle.

Stella Louise is survived by her daughters, Tina Searcy of Eden and Crystal Crouch of Georgia; her siblings, Nancy Brooks (Colin) of Stoneville, Penny Darnell (Rocky) of Stoneville, Gerald Brooks (Becky) of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchildren, Joseph Searcy, Matthew Searcy, Hannah Crouch, Kylee Crouch; and multiple beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West P.O. Box 184, Eden, NC
Dec
20
Service
3:00p.m.
A service of remembrance
Boone & Cooke Funeral Service 7671 N.C. 770 West, Eden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To both Tina and Crystal. I am so sorry for the loss of your mother Stella. Love you both.
Don Searcy
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results