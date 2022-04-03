Cline, Stephen Ellis
1949 - 2022
Stephen Ellis Cline, a resident of Julian, NC passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness on March 13. He was at home with his loving spouse. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis and Taltha Cline of Hickory.
Steve is survived by his wife Alison, his younger brother Bill Cline and numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. He had a large and loving extended family and many friends who will never forget him.
Steve was born in Hickory, NC February 4, 1949. He graduated from Hickory High in 1967. As a young man Steve was active in sports and scouting, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school he attended and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1971. A true brother of Sigma Chi Fraternity he relished being social chairman and booking all the bands for house parties.
Steve had a long successful career in real estate development and construction management and was a licensed real estate broker. He was a member of NC Realtors Assn. and New Generation Lions Club in Greensboro NC. He loved to travel with his wife, but his favorite places to visit were the mountains and coast of North Carolina.
Plans for a memorial will be forthcoming.
On-line condolences can be made at www.georgebrothersfuneral.com
George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.