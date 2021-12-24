Dean, Stephen "Steve"
October 9, 1949 - December 19, 2021
Steve Wallace Dean, a native of Greensboro, NC, entered heaven on December 19th, 2021, after a brief battle with leukemia. He was the son of the late Wallace H. Dean and Sybil Sheffield Dean. He is survived by his wife, Maria Dean, sister-in-law, Maria Hortensia S. Boudy, brother-in-law, Felix Emilio S. Boudy and niece, Angelina Maria Boudy.
Steve attended Oak Ridge Military Academy, and graduated from Greensboro Page High School and Guilford Technical Institute, where he received an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Architectural Technology. The majority of his working career was dedicated to real estate. He began working for Key Homes, a prominent real estate developer in Greensboro, before transitioning to become a real estate broker/investor. Steve was a smart and savvy businessman and he knew that to be really successful he not just had to sell property, he had to own property, and that's what he began to do. He owned a number of stylish and well-placed properties in Greensboro and loved working on his properties and keeping them up-to-date. He never lost money with a tenant, never had to go to court with one, and was known as one of the best landlords in all of Greensboro. He truly enjoyed building relationships with all his clients over 45 years, which is one reason he had so many long-term tenants.
Outside of work, Steve had a multitude of hobbies. He was a hard-core collector of many types of things that interested him, and bought books about them to increase his knowledge, including trains, juke boxes, speakers, records, and woodworking. Over the years he acquired an extensive collection of vinyl records on rhythm and blues music, which he loved listening to in his bar room, which he designed and built himself. It looks like something you'd see in a magazine. Steve loved going to clubs and beer joints and his favorite was certainly the Bushes in Greensboro, Castaways and Thirsty's. He did love the beach and there the first club he went to was the Pad, and he loved Fat Jacks, Ducks Too and The Pavilion, that was operated by life-long friend H. Lee Brown. He loved the music and the dance and his long devotion to it resulted in his being inducted into the Living Legends of the Beach, in Ocean Drive, S.C. and The National Living Legends of the Dance in Virginia.
Steve loved cowboys and had the clothing to be one. He had the best, wearing western shirts, hats, vests and his Lucchese boots. He even had two saddles in his bar room, of course, the best. His favorite movie was 'Shane' and that became one of his nicknames, and he loved it. He was told one time that he should have been a cowboy and he replied, I am a cowboy, I'm Shane. Steve had a beautiful collection of the Greensboro shoe, the Nettleton loafer, some of which dated to his high school days. He donated a pair to the Greensboro Museum, which is indicative of how much they are thought of by the city.
Steve was a master woodworker and constantly attended workshops to learn the latest techniques. He could make anything out of wood and sought out dealers for exotic woods to make chests, boxes, shelves or anything else that he had an idea about, and all looked first class. In fact, he not only built his kitchen cabinets, he built his work shop in back of the house. As a part of his love for woodworking, he collected hand planes, chisels and other classic woodworking tools of yesteryear. Recently he and Maria began hiking and Steve really got into that, covering miles of trails through the mountains along the Blue Ridge Parkway. He especially loved chasing waterfalls, and was an incredible landscape photographer. Steve loved to collect and read books on all subjects, and could sit and read for hours on end. He was a man of many talents and interests, far too many to list about a man of such intelligence and complexity. Steve also did things first class, because he and Maria were first class, and he bought the best, because it lasted. He was admirable in so many ways.
Certainly, his proudest accomplishment was getting the love of his life to marry him. He and Maria were married some forty-five years and he loved her more than anything in the world. They were more than just husband and wife; they were partners in life and best friends. He doted on her and she doted on him, and they did things together just because they enjoyed being together. He lived his life for her, to make her happy, and she did the same. They were the perfect fit, and he always talked about how much he loved her and how lucky he was to have her. He also loved Leyla, his Scarlet Macaw, that became like a child to them. A special thanks to his many beloved friends, all of whom he loved very much and especially to Jill and Jimmy Soles and family, that were always like family to him. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Cancer staff at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and to the wonderful care given to Steve during his illness
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on December 27, 2021 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Dr. in High Point. The interment will follow the at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220 or the Shaggers Hall of Fame Foundation, P.O. Box 4070, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 24, 2021.