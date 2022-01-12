Martin, Rev. Dr. Stephen Moore
September 12, 1947 - January 2, 2022
Stephen Martin, 74, of Greensboro, NC, passed away at his home with his family beside him on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Steve was born in Reidsville, NC on September 12, 1947 to Rev. Dee Bee Martin and Francis Melvin Martin.
Steve's service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Greensboro with the Rev. Dr. Samuel Moore, Jr. officiating.
Steve joined the Marines in 1965 and served four years with time in Vietnam. In 1973, he got the call to serve God as a minister. He was so excited to attend Duke Divinity School and serve as an elder in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church for 40 years. He served churches from Murphy to Eden and made many wonderful memories and amazing friends along the way.
Steve was predeceased by his parents and his daughter-in-love, Joy Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Bruce Martin of the home; son, Stephen Martin and fiance, Annette Osborne; his amazing grandchildren, Noah and Abby Martin, all of Greensboro; his brother, Phillip Martin and wife Emily of Kentucky.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Steve Klein, Dr. Dalton McLean, Dr. Kellie Goldsborough, his Remote Health team, Hospice and all the doctors and staff of Moses Cone Medical ICU for all the compassionate care given to Steve.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Rev. Dr. Stephen Martin.
