Rev. Dr. Stephen Moore Martin
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC
Martin, Rev. Dr. Stephen Moore

September 12, 1947 - January 2, 2022

Stephen Martin, 74, of Greensboro, NC, passed away at his home with his family beside him on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Steve was born in Reidsville, NC on September 12, 1947 to Rev. Dee Bee Martin and Francis Melvin Martin.

Steve's service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Greensboro with the Rev. Dr. Samuel Moore, Jr. officiating.

Steve joined the Marines in 1965 and served four years with time in Vietnam. In 1973, he got the call to serve God as a minister. He was so excited to attend Duke Divinity School and serve as an elder in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church for 40 years. He served churches from Murphy to Eden and made many wonderful memories and amazing friends along the way.

Steve was predeceased by his parents and his daughter-in-love, Joy Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Bruce Martin of the home; son, Stephen Martin and fiance, Annette Osborne; his amazing grandchildren, Noah and Abby Martin, all of Greensboro; his brother, Phillip Martin and wife Emily of Kentucky.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Steve Klein, Dr. Dalton McLean, Dr. Kellie Goldsborough, his Remote Health team, Hospice and all the doctors and staff of Moses Cone Medical ICU for all the compassionate care given to Steve.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Rev. Dr. Stephen Martin.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Service
3:00p.m.
Centenary United Methodist Church
Greensboro , NC
Funeral services provided by:
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a sad time for the Martin family. All of our thoughts hearts and prayers are with them now and always as their dear Steve has gone now to be with all of God's other angels in heaven. Dear Lord, bless this family today and always.
Diane and Stanley Cichowicz
Other
January 17, 2022
