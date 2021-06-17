Shue, Stephen "Steve"



April 26, 1956 - June 14, 2021



Julian – Stephen "Steve" Lynn Shue, age 65, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was a native of Guilford County. He was married for 22 years to Linda Lawson Shue, who survives.



Steve was employed with Cummins, Inc. and spent over 30 years as a mechanic in the generator industry. He was a longtime member of Mt. Hope United Church of Christ where he served as a trustee and on the Maintenance Committee. Steve received his Eagle Scout Award as a youth in the Mt. Hope Church Troop. Later in life, Steve served as an assistant scout leader for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors and taking family trips to the beach and playing paintball. He was devoted to his family.



Survivors include his wife, Linda L. Shue of the home; son, Matthew Shue of Concord, NC; daughters, Peyton Sink and husband, Bobby of Denver, CO and Traci Drye and husband, Adam of Lewisville, NC; granddaughter, Emma Sink and his mother, Sara Noah Shue of Julian, NC; brother, Stanley Shue and wife, Sheila and a nephew, Jackson Shue, all of Maryville, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Enoch Shue.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mt. Hope UCC by Rev. Kristen Gerner-Vaughn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Lowe Funeral home and Crematory and other times at the home. *Masks are required at the funeral services for the safety of everyone in attendance.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hope UCC, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Road, Whitsett, NC 27377.



Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 17, 2021.