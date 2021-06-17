Julian – Stephen "Steve" Lynn Shue, age 65, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was a native of Guilford County. He was married for 22 years to Linda Lawson Shue, who survives.
Steve was employed with Cummins, Inc. and spent over 30 years as a mechanic in the generator industry. He was a longtime member of Mt. Hope United Church of Christ where he served as a trustee and on the Maintenance Committee. Steve received his Eagle Scout Award as a youth in the Mt. Hope Church Troop. Later in life, Steve served as an assistant scout leader for several years. He enjoyed the outdoors and taking family trips to the beach and playing paintball. He was devoted to his family.
Survivors include his wife, Linda L. Shue of the home; son, Matthew Shue of Concord, NC; daughters, Peyton Sink and husband, Bobby of Denver, CO and Traci Drye and husband, Adam of Lewisville, NC; granddaughter, Emma Sink and his mother, Sara Noah Shue of Julian, NC; brother, Stanley Shue and wife, Sheila and a nephew, Jackson Shue, all of Maryville, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Enoch Shue.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mt. Hope UCC by Rev. Kristen Gerner-Vaughn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Lowe Funeral home and Crematory and other times at the home. *Masks are required at the funeral services for the safety of everyone in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hope UCC, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Road, Whitsett, NC 27377.
To Linda and family...So very sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for the whole family.
Jerry and Gwen Hopkins
June 19, 2021
I´ve known Steve for over ten years working with him at the IBM-RTP site. Steve worked on our generators and fire pumps and covered numerous shutdowns. We talked numerous times and Steve was always talking about paintball, his guns and loading ammo, building his garage and shop, activities at the church, his family and vacation. As I knew Steve he was a dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with the family. Steve had a ton of knowledge on generators, electrical equipment and was not afraid of hard work. That knowledge will be extremely hard to replace. Only one person knows what life has planned for us. That person has plans for Steve and I´m sure Steve will take them and run. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Marshall Ross
JLL Fire Marshal
IBM-RTP
Marshall Ross
June 18, 2021
Matt, we and our group of Prayer Warriors are praying for your entire family. I understand your Dad was very special to your entire family in so many was. What an abundant blessing! He shall live on in your hearts until you meet again. May The Lord make His face shine upon you, be gracious to you and give you all peace and comfort.
Gayle (Chad´s Ma)
Gayle McCorkle-Havens & Frank Havens
Other
June 17, 2021
Linda and Family, So very sorry for the death of Steve. Many are praying for you from General Greene! Much love and prayers!
Dee Reece
June 17, 2021
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. We were shocked to learn of Steve's untimely passing. We have been neighbors for years - we were just talking the other day about the old Halloween hayrides that Everett and Steve did for the kids in the Mt Hope community. Steve was a wonderful, caring, kind man who will be greatly missed. May God comfort you and bring you peace as you adjust to life without Steve here, but knowing that he is in heaven and forever in your hearts.
Randy and Linda Scoggins
Friend
June 17, 2021
The Facility Engineering team at Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, VA would like to extend our sincere sympathy to the family. We had the wonderful opportunity of working with Steve for a number of years and he will be greatly missed by all of us.