Horosko, SteveAugust 5, 1931 - December 14, 2021After 90 fine years on this earth, Steve Horosko entered heaven on December 14, 2021. He was born in Albion, Michigan on August 5, 1931, the youngest of twelve children born to Russian immigrants. His mother Oxana always spoke Russian to her children and died when Steve was only 5 years old. His father, Stefan, followed her ten years later so Steve quit school, went to work in the local steel mill, and lived with older siblings. At age 17, he joined the Army Air Corps, soon to become the US Air Force. Proudly serving his country for 27 years, Steve rose to the rank of chief master sergeant while handling assignments in places as diverse as Libya, Africa and Alaska. He saw combat during the Korean War and carried lifelong wounds from Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force, Steve settled in North Carolina where he graduated from college and then went on to earn a master's degree. His Air Force training gave him a love of engines and through the years he collected and worked on motors and vehicles of all kinds. He appreciated the great outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting trips to Michigan with his family there. Steve treasured his time spent in the Baptist church, most recently at Southgate Baptist Church in Thomasville for the past decade. He was a devoted member who gave much of his time, talent and treasure, including his beautiful voice he added to the choir.But the accomplishment Steve most loved was his family. While stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina in 1955, Steve met a young nurse during a weekend pass to Myrtle Beach. He and Jeweldine Smith, from Greensboro, were soon married and living in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Three children were born to them as they moved around the world with the Air Force. The family retired from military life in 1975 and settled in Greensboro, NC. There, all three children completed universities and found careers in their parents' world – two retired as officers in the US Army and one as a registered nurse. After caring for Jeweldine during her terminal illness, Steve found happiness again and spent the final chapter of his life in Thomasville, NC, with Betty Hughes, who became his wife in 2012.Steve was preceded in death by Jeweldine after 55 wonderful years of marriage, and his daughter, Julia Ann Horosko. To cherish his memory, Steve leaves behind his beloved wife, Betty Hughes Horosko of Thomasville, son Steve Horosko, III of Fayetteville, daughter Donna Horosko of Matthews, grandchildren Stanley Horosko and Caroline Horosko, and great-granddaughter Aurora Horosko. As well, Steve has many dear family members and friends in Michigan and North Carolina who brought him much joy during his years on earth.Steve loved talking and getting to know people – he made friends everywhere he went. But, most of all, he had unconditional love for the people in his family – the ones from his Michigan childhood, the ones he cultivated with Jeweldine during his adulthood, and the ones he spent his final years with in Thomasville. Steve had a voice that carried far, an infectious laugh, a sincere interest in others, and tears that freely flowed at weddings, funerals, and the births of his children and grandchildren. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed by many.A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Russel Fox and Rev. Chuck Garner officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Southgate Baptist Church, 1100 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360.J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home122 W. Main Street, Thomasville, NC 27360