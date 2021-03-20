Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Hamlet
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
Hamlet, Steven

January 5, 1943 - March 17, 2021

Steven Wayne Hamlet, age 78, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Mr. Hamlet was born on January 5, 1943, in Davidson County to William Patterson Hamlet and Ruth A. Bost Hamlet. He retired from R&L Transport as a truck driver, and his CB sign was "Peter Built." Steven also served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as an MP and later retired as a U.S. marshall. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving is a special friend and caregiver, Edna Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or Brenner Children's Hospital Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N Main St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear of Steve’s passing I know you will miss him Edna my thoughts are with you
John Little
Friend
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results