Hamlet, Steven
January 5, 1943 - March 17, 2021
Steven Wayne Hamlet, age 78, of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Mr. Hamlet was born on January 5, 1943, in Davidson County to William Patterson Hamlet and Ruth A. Bost Hamlet. He retired from R&L Transport as a truck driver, and his CB sign was "Peter Built." Steven also served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as an MP and later retired as a U.S. marshall. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving is a special friend and caregiver, Edna Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or Brenner Children's Hospital Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021.
