Steven Howerton
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Howerton, Steven

August 27, 1948 - September 16, 2020

Steven Lee Howerton, of Longs, SC, passed away peacefully September 16th at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital in Augusta, GA. Born in Greensboro, NC, Steve was a graduate of UNCG (1970) and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He pursued several lines of employment but retired doing what he loved most: driving trucks. He had a passion for golf and remained a loyal Atlanta Braves fan till the end. He was an avid music lover who retired to the coast to foster his love of shag dancing and to be near his grandkids. He is survived by his three children, Benjamin Lee Howerton, Kathryn Howerton Epstein and Matthew Steven Howerton; two siblings, Karen Howerton and Andrew Howerton; two grandchildren, Alice Howerton and Charlie Howerton; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Pia. Online condolences may be made at www.arlingtonfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Arlington Burial and Cremation
