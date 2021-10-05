Menu
Steven G. "Stevie" Liringis
Steven "Stevie" G. Liringis

Greensboro — Steven "Stevie" G. Liringis, 70, died Thursday, September 30, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on October 12 at Giovanni's Italian Restaurant on W. Gate City Blvd. Advantage Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Giovanni's Italian Restaurant
W. Gate City Blvd., NC

My God comfort you all during your time of bereavement. Our prayers are with and for you all.
Don R. Massenburg and Family

October 5, 2021
Lisa my thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. I sure remember those fun evenings of playing cards at your house. I can still hear Steve's laugh and his competitive spirit. I will remember those times. I am sure he is teeing off this morning in Heaven for 18 holes.
Paul Marshall
October 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike and Debra Southern
October 5, 2021
