Gregg, Stewart WarrenStewart Warren Gregg, born April 14, 1932, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in his childhood home after a beautiful 89 years full of rewarding work, adventure, and dedication to his family. His brave battle with cancer at the end is but a footnote on an otherwise rich and fulfilling life.Stewart grew up in Lenoir, NC in the "house on the hill" as part of a loving and tight-knit family of 11 children. Growing up during the Great Depression and World War II, he learned the value of hard work and contributing to the success of the family from a young age. Whether it was his paper route, selling vegetables, or working at the local grocery store, he always did his part, dutifully bringing his earnings home to the family.After high school, Stewart joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country in the Korean War as a gunnery expert at Kimpo Air Force Base near Seoul, Korea. His memories of that time and the relationships he formed while there were some of his favorite stories to tell.Following the war, he returned home to attend North Carolina State University, graduating in 1959 from the School of Forestry. In 1958, while at State, he was a founding member of the First Annual Conclave of Southern Forestry Schools, a timbersports and student community group created to promote fellowship and ethics among the region's future foresters. Today, the Conclave has become a rite of passage for thousands of forestry students from 15 southeastern universities participating in the annual tradition.Following college, he devoted his adult life to nature, forestry, his faith, and family.Stewart served over 60 years as a forester, continuing to practice beyond his 88th birthday, making him one of the oldest active registered foresters in North Carolina and the United States. He became a pillar of the region's forestry community as he earned a reputation as one of the most trusted and well-respected foresters in the southeast. For most of his career he was self-employed as founder of Carolina Land & Timber and Gregg Forestry Company in Stokesdale, NC, where he proudly assisted clients with their forestry consulting needs. Many clients came to him through word-of-mouth referrals and repeat customers as he was known to be a kind man with high ethical values to do what was right for the families he worked with.Stewart was a lifelong learner and a tireless educator of all things nature. He volunteered for decades with the North Carolina Forestry Association, teaching tens of thousands of children the value of forests and the nature around them in annual Forestry and Environmental Camps. Teaching these young campers was one of his most proud accomplishments. "It is important to pass along our interest and knowledge of trees and forests to future generations, as trees are our most important natural resource," he told TreeLine magazine in a 2020 interview. In recognition for his dedication and contributions in education and forestry, Stewart was awarded the North Carolina Forestry Association Educator of the year award in 2001 as well as the prestigious North Carolina Forestry Association Distinguished Service Award in 2014.Stewart had a great sense of humor, was a true southern gentleman in every sense of the word and went above and beyond to help others in need. Over his life, in addition to his family and friends, he enjoyed a deep love for horses, planes, travel, gardening, NC State athletics (Go Pack!), nature and history.He taught his children from an early age the importance of observing the natural world around them while instilling the values of hard work and independence. While his children might not remember the Latin names of all the trees which easily rolled off his tongue, they will always carry his life lessons with them and aim to share them graciously with others as he did.Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Bessie W. Gregg; son Randall Gregg; wife Mary A. Gregg; and his siblings William L. Gregg, Jr., Mary Gregg Freas, Joyce Gregg Rouse, Ruth Gregg Fitzwater, Roger A. Gregg, Betty Gregg Malley, and Thad M. Gregg.He is survived by his sons, Crash Scott Gregg of Raleigh, NC, and Eric Ryan Gregg and wife Jennifer Gregg of Raleigh, NC; sisters, Arminta Gregg Adams (Larry) of Coral Gables, FL, Shirley Gregg Barlowe (Ken) of Lenoir, NC, and Jeanne Gregg Hudgins (Jim) of Mocksville, NC; grandchildren, Colton Gregg of Raleigh, NC, Randall and Skylar Gregg-Lewis of Rocky Mount, NC; and his faithful cat, Tommy Madison of Lenoir, NC.In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in memory of Stewart Gregg to the Forestry Education and Conservation Foundation (or FECF): North Carolina Forestry Association, 1600 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 1, Raleigh, NC 27608 or at 919-834-3943.A public graveside service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Park located at 2017 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE, Lenoir, NC 28645 conducted by Rev. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.Condolences and special memories of Stewart are encouraged and can be shared at:"The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit." Nelson Henderson