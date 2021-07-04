Teichman, Stuart



May 30, 1933 - July 1, 2021



Stuart Teichman, 88, a mentor and a kind and generous man, passed peacefully on July 1, at Beacon Place, surrounded by the family he cherished. Funeral services will be held Sunday, 2:00 pm at Beth David Synagogue with burial to follow at the Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro.



He was a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston Salem and a graduate of UNC with a degree in business, followed by an M.B.A, also at UNC. His ROTC experience a UNC led to five years active duty as a navigator in the Air Force. While he managed his own manufacturers' representative agency, Teichman Marketing, he pursued a 15 year commitment to the NC Air National Guard. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and devoted 41 years to his business.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ross Teichman; three children, Theresa Teichman of Vancouver, B.C., Alana (Edgar) Jerins of New York City, and H. Merrick Teichman of Charleston, S.C. He delighted in his grandchildren; Joshua Shrake of Victoria, B.C., Sarah (Simon Callewaert) Shrake of Vancouver, B.C.; Ruby Jerins and Sterling Jerins of New York City, Chloe Teichman of Atlanta, GA., and Eden Teichman of Charleston, S.C. His joy was extended with the birth of his great-granddaughter, Elke W. Shrake Callewaert in Vancouver, B.C.



As a manufacturers' rep, he began his career by selling a variety of products to small town stores and chain stores, always respecting his customer's wishes in a low-pressure approach to selling. In return, he earned their trust and both salesman and buyer benefitted for the relationship. He had a talent for matching products to customers, identifying items that met the needs of the marketplace. Whether the products were hand tools or higher quality storm doors, he put his customers first. He won "salesman of the year" awards throughout his career.



A long-time member of Beth David Synagogue, he spearheaded many of the activities that became identified with him-annual Mother's Day Brunch and Entertainment, Veterans Day Shabbat with tables of veterans' stories and memorabilia, and all events that benefited from his commitment to Jewish life. The Men's Club celebrated his ability to expand volunteer participation through the years.



After retirement, he enjoyed a new role of tutoring students at Washington Elementary then Washington Montessori School and B'nai Shalom. He became a strong proponent of building one-on-one relationships and finding ways to make their weekly connection more personally engaging.



In business and in life, he combined courtesy and dependability to create genuine relationships. Memorials to honor his life may be made to Beth David Synagogue.



Advantage Funeral and Cremation is assisting the Teichman family.



Advantage Funeral and Cremation



1900 Vanstory Street



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.