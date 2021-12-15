Lemons, Sue Hudson
May 10, 1944 - December 14, 2021
Sue Hudson Lemons, 77, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
The funeral service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at 3 o'clock on Friday, December 17 at Gideon Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Wanda Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 2 o'clock.
Sue was born in Rockingham County on May 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Henry Clay Hudson and Ruby Barham Hudson. She was a longtime faithful and active member of Gideon Grove United Methodist Church and the UMW. Sue was known for her strong faith and love of music, especially bluegrass. She also loved flowers and animals. She was known for her sweet demeanor and was a delight to be around.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Celia Tuttle, Minnie Lou Hudson, Peggy Fine, and Margie Parrish.
Surviving are Gerald Lemons; brothers H. C. Hudson, Jr. of Stokesdale and Clay Howard "Bud" Hudson of Kernersville; sisters Gale Lee and her husband, Rick, of Oak Ridge, Roxie Williams and her husband, Jimmy, of Stokesdale, Kitty Strickland and her husband, Ray, of Kernersville and Pamela Tucker and her husband, Chuck of Stokesdale; as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideon Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 444, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or Authoracare Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Lemons family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.