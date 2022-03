Sue Jenkins Schoolfield



Greensboro — Sue Jenkins Schoolfield, 86, died Saturday, June 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Hanes Lineberry, Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.