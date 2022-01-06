Walker, Sue Vickery



October 10, 1946 - January 2, 2022



Sue Vickery Walker, 75, of Gibsonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022.



A native of Guilford County, she was born on October 10, 1946 to the late David Edgar Vickery and Jackie Moore Vickery. Sue dedicated her life to taking care of the campus at Elon University, and retired in June of 2020 with 35 years of faithful service. She was well known for her famous slaw and potato salad; she loved her family and will be greatly missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Moore; grandson, Lil' Curt Walker, III; and sisters, Vicki Brown and Robin Hunt.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, William Curtis Walker, Jr. of Reidsville; daughters, Patricia Germann (Jason Dillon) of Reidsville and Angel Reinholz (Will) of Reidsville; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Brown of Greensboro; and brothers, Anthony Vickery of Reidsville and Ronald Vickery of Greensboro.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the chapel of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Lambeth Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the funeral home.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 6, 2022.