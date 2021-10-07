Greensboro — Sunday Igbokoyi, 56, died Friday, September 24, 2021. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, October 8 in Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
My dear friend Olu and family. My deepest sympathy for you during this time. I can not imagine the pain that you feel. I pray that God wraps his arms around you and the family and gives you the strength and comforts you. May you find peace in all the precious memories you cherish.
Keosha Hooks
Friend
October 8, 2021
So Sorry for the loss of your loved one. You are in my prayers.
Qiana Madden
Acquaintance
October 8, 2021
I bless God for your life and I pray that the God of all comfort will comfort your wife, children, mother and siblings. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. May your memories blessed in Jesus name.
Ify Nwaokeke
October 8, 2021
May the lord grant him eternal rest.
Samuel Moses
Friend
October 8, 2021
Such a painful loss! May your soul rest in peace, amen. We pray strength to Funke and the rest of the Igbokoyi family as you bear this great loss. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Agbebi Family
Friend
October 8, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tash Family
Friend
October 8, 2021
To the Igbokoyi family all my love to each of you May each day get easier for you all. with great love
Lisa Kelley
Neighbor
September 30, 2021
Lord wrap your hands of comfort and love around this family Tayo Dada