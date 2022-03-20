Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Dockery Andrews
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Grimsley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Andrews, Susan Dockery

August 8, 1951 - March 14, 2022

Susan D. Andrews passed away at home in Greensboro, NC on March 14, 2022 after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held locally on April 18. Details to be arranged.

Susan was born in Greensboro on August 8, 1951 to Claudius Dockery III and Virginia Hunter Dockery McDermott, both deceased. Brother David Dockery also predeceased her. Remaining to cherish her spirit are her husband of 31 years, C. Spencer Andrews; siblings, Diane Kelley (Michael), Hunter Dockery (Julie), Dorothy Clement (Marshall); sons, Peter Hazard of Woolwine, VA and C. Hunt Andrews of Greensboro along with grandchildren Jessie and Melissa Hazard.

Susan was raised in the Presbyterian faith in Greensboro and graduated from Grimsley High School ('69), Mills College, Oakland, CA ('73), and Sarah Lawrence College (MFA Dance). Early in her career she performed Christian street theater in Berkeley. She created and presented works through Market Street Footworks, Blue Skid Dance, Andrews Arts and others through dance choreography and other artistic methods. She was a passionate arts advocate and arts creator throughout her life, often mixing artistic disciplines such as blues music, puppetry and visuals to reveal her progressive vision to adults and children. Her last full work on James Evans, a Cone mill worker, was performed at the Greensboro Historical Museum.

Throughout her career, Susan shared her love of dance with children, teaching in Guilford County Schools and Winston Salem - Forsyth County Schools. She served as Arts Administrator for Roanoke City Schools through a grants program.

Along with her husband, Susan recently co-owned and operated Loco for Coco Gourmet Chocolates from 2012-2020.

Spencer wishes to thank Susan's caregivers, Hospice team, and numerous friends and family for their loving support of one of the kindest and most positive people to have walked this earth. Many others including classmates, fellow workers, artists and students were glad to have shared the world with her.

Donations ArtsGreensboro, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Service

1118 North Elm Street

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Ellen Langan
March 23, 2022
Susan was a gifted dancer and amazingly loving person. She will be greatly missed. Prayers of comfort to her family and friends.
Linda Parsloe, friend from Mills College
Friend
March 22, 2022
So sorry to hear of Susans passing. She attended The next 56 days with me. Her candy was delish. Prayers for comfort for the family.
Judith Freund
Friend
March 21, 2022
Susan was a gift to creation.
Barbara G.
School
March 21, 2022
My sympathies to the entire family. I know her sister, Dorothy, and just from this descriptive obituary, I can tell that she left a big footprint on earth and a lot of positive influence on many people. I hope that God´s sweet presence will comfort you.
Carol Caffarel
Other
March 21, 2022
I was surprised and greatly saddened to learn of Susan´s passing. I got to know Susan through various art venues, and later at Loco for Coco. She was always warm, friendly and upbeat. A smile or kind word from Susan could brighten anyone´s day. She will be sorely missed.
Linda Fields
Friend
March 20, 2022
Spence and Hunt - So very sorry to learn of Susan's passing. She was very special lady, and I remember her well. Our family sends hugs and lots of love your way. Gail
Gail Spencer Chase
Family
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results