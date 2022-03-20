Andrews, Susan DockeryAugust 8, 1951 - March 14, 2022Susan D. Andrews passed away at home in Greensboro, NC on March 14, 2022 after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held locally on April 18. Details to be arranged.Susan was born in Greensboro on August 8, 1951 to Claudius Dockery III and Virginia Hunter Dockery McDermott, both deceased. Brother David Dockery also predeceased her. Remaining to cherish her spirit are her husband of 31 years, C. Spencer Andrews; siblings, Diane Kelley (Michael), Hunter Dockery (Julie), Dorothy Clement (Marshall); sons, Peter Hazard of Woolwine, VA and C. Hunt Andrews of Greensboro along with grandchildren Jessie and Melissa Hazard.Susan was raised in the Presbyterian faith in Greensboro and graduated from Grimsley High School ('69), Mills College, Oakland, CA ('73), and Sarah Lawrence College (MFA Dance). Early in her career she performed Christian street theater in Berkeley. She created and presented works through Market Street Footworks, Blue Skid Dance, Andrews Arts and others through dance choreography and other artistic methods. She was a passionate arts advocate and arts creator throughout her life, often mixing artistic disciplines such as blues music, puppetry and visuals to reveal her progressive vision to adults and children. Her last full work on James Evans, a Cone mill worker, was performed at the Greensboro Historical Museum.Throughout her career, Susan shared her love of dance with children, teaching in Guilford County Schools and Winston Salem - Forsyth County Schools. She served as Arts Administrator for Roanoke City Schools through a grants program.Along with her husband, Susan recently co-owned and operated Loco for Coco Gourmet Chocolates from 2012-2020.Spencer wishes to thank Susan's caregivers, Hospice team, and numerous friends and family for their loving support of one of the kindest and most positive people to have walked this earth. Many others including classmates, fellow workers, artists and students were glad to have shared the world with her.Donations ArtsGreensboro, Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.Forbis & Dick Funeral Service1118 North Elm Street